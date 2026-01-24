Sara Arjun Oozes Twilight Glow In ₹34,000 Dreamy Saree For 'Euphoria' Promotion

By: Aanchal C | January 24, 2026

Young star Sara Arjun knows how to ace ethnic style, and her latest saree look is the proof

The actress recently shared a series of stunning pictures from her movie Euphoria promotions on her Instagram

Sara's look featured an exquisite navy blue saree by the brand Ohfab, who named it Nizam's Twilight set

Her classic six-yard was minimal, featuring only a bold baby pink border

Sara paired her saree with a matching navy blue blouse, boasting a sleeveless pattern, a daring backless design and a plunging neckline

The Dhurandhar star kept her styling minimal yet regal with a two-layered pearl necklace, statement earrings and a sleek watch

Her makeup was equally dreamy with a subtle base, shimmering eyes, rosy cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled it a effortless bun

