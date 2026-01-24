 Travel: Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake Gives The Feel Of Antarctica In Winter; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Arunachal Pradesh is one of the beautiful places in India. The state, which is nestled in the mighty Himalayas, consists of cascading rivers, monasteries, temples, majestic waterfalls, high-peak mountains, and much more. The beautiful and tranquil state transforms into a white wonderland in winter, where the landscapes and mountains are covered with snow, and a sheet of ice covers even rivers and lakes, giving it a feel like Antarctica's landscape, and Sela Lake is one of them.

The marvellous lake is set at an altitude of 13,650 feet, and it is considered one of the most sacred lakes, especially in Buddhism. Keep on reading to know more about Sela Lake, a glacial lake near Sela Pass, what the best time is to visit, things to keep in mind before going, and much more.

About Sela Lake

Sela Lake is a stunning high-altitude lake situated near Sela Pass in the Tawang district. The Lake lies at an altitude of 13,700 feet (4,170 meters) and is surrounded by snow-clad mountains. The lake is usually frozen all winter because of the very cold temperatures and the altitude is another big reason for that. The frozen water creates a picturesque view of the lake and its surroundings. Sela Lake is the second-highest pass in India, and because of its high terrain, the temperatures dip -10 degrees Celsius, which converts the region into White Wonderland, and it gives the feel of Switzerland or Antarctica. However, as beautiful it seems, the tougher it is to reach there due to extremely cold, windy, and high altitude, which may cause breathing difficulties.

Sela Lake: A sacred site

Sela Lake, also known as Paradise Lake, is considered a highly sacred site, particularly by the local and Monpa community and the followers of Tibetan Buddhism. The Lake is named after a local Monpa woman, Sela, who sacrificed her life during the Sino-Indian War. Sela Lake is deeply respected within Buddhism, and it is a place where numerous monks come to meditate.

Best time to visit Sela Lake

March to June is considered the best time to visit Sela Lake for pleasant weather. September to October is the best time for clear blue skies, and the temperatures during that time remain between 5 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius. Trekking becomes difficult in peak winters in Nov and Dec, but frozen landscapes offer breathtaking views of the surroundings, and it makes the perfect time for snow lovers.

