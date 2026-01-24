Long Weekends In 2026: Here's The Complete Guide For Holidays This Year

As 2026 begins, many people in India are planning trips and festival celebrations. Long weekends this year offer a perfect time for travellers, quality family time, or simply relaxing at home without taking too many leave days. According to a month-wise long weekend guide, the year offers several opportunities for extended breaks, making it an ideal time for travel and culture experiences. Here's the month-wise list of long weekends in 2026.
January 2026
January starts the year with a long weekend around New Year's Day (January 1).
January 1 to 4: New Year
January 1, Thursday: New Year's Day
January 2, Friday: Take a day off
January 3, Saturday
January 4, Sunday
Another long (four-day) weekend in January could be around Republic Day (January 26)
January 23, Friday: Vasant Panchami
January 24, Saturday
January 25, Sunday
January 26, Monday: Republic Day
February 2026
One of the important and auspicious occasions in February is MahaShivratri, and another important holiday is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
February 15, Thursday: MahaShivratri (mid-week pause)
February 19, Monday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (mid-week pause)
February 28, Saturday : Weekend connects with the spirit of Holi break in March
March 2026
The biggest celebration in the month of March is Holi, the festival of colours.
March 1, Sunday
March 2, Monday
March 3, Tuesday: Holi
March 20, Friday: Ugadi / Gudi Padwa (Regional)
March 26, Thursday: Ram Navami
March 31, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti
April 2026
Add April 2 as leave to make it a luxe 4-day holiday. Good Friday falls on April 3rd in 2026. With many workplaces closed on this day, you can plan a long weekend by taking Monday, April 6th, off. This can give you a peaceful four-day break, perfect for a getaway or enjoying some downtime.
April 3, Friday: Good Friday
April 5, Sunday: Easter
May 2026
May 1, Friday: Labor Day
May 2, Saturday
May 3, Sunday
Labor Day is on a Friday this year, giving everyone an extended weekend. This is an ideal time for a three-day vacation or to spend quality time with friends and family.
June 2026
A neat June 26–28 weekend. Take June 25 off for a moody, monsoon-themed four-day retreat.
June 26, Friday: Muharram (Ashura)
June 27, Saturday
June 28, Sunday
July 2026
A single leave on July 17 gives you a July 16–19 long weekend.
July 16, Thursday: Rath Yatra
July 17, Friday: Take a day off
July 18, Saturday
July 19: Sunday
August 2026
Though Independence Day falls on a Saturday, it is still a prime opportunity to plan a long weekend by taking the following Monday, August 17th, off. Whether you're celebrating or relaxing, this long weekend can be used for a quick escape.
August 15, Thursday, Independence Day
August 16, Friday
August 17, Saturday
August 18, Sunday
September 2026
The biggest festivals in September are Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.
September 4, Friday: Janmashtami
September 5, Saturday
September 6, Sunday
September 12, Saturday
September 13, Sunday
September 14, Monday: Ganesh Chaturthi
Choose either Sept 4–6 or Sept 12–14 for a relaxed three-day trip.
Gandhi Jayanti 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva
October 2026
October 2nd is a Friday in 2026, making it the perfect opportunity for a three-day weekend. You could take Monday, October 5th, off for a four-day weekend, giving you enough time to recharge or explore new destinations.
October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
October 3, Saturday
October 4, Sunday
October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra
October 2–4 is ideal for a short break.
For a longer one, take October 19 off and enjoy Oct 17–20.
November 2026
November is all about India's biggest festival, Diwali, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
November 8, Sunday: Diwali
November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja
November 10, Tuesday: Take a day leave
November 11, Wednesday: Bhai Dooj
November, Tuesday, November 24
December 2026
December 25, Friday: Christmas
A ready Dec 25–27 holiday. Add Dec 24 or Dec 28 for a festive four-day escape.