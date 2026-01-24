Long Weekends In 2026: Here's The Complete Guide For Holidays This Year

Long Weekends In 2026 |

As 2026 begins, many people in India are planning trips and festival celebrations. Long weekends this year offer a perfect time for travellers, quality family time, or simply relaxing at home without taking too many leave days. According to a month-wise long weekend guide, the year offers several opportunities for extended breaks, making it an ideal time for travel and culture experiences. Here's the month-wise list of long weekends in 2026.

January 2026

January starts the year with a long weekend around New Year's Day (January 1).

January 1 to 4: New Year

January 1, Thursday: New Year's Day

January 2, Friday: Take a day off

January 3, Saturday

January 4, Sunday

Another long (four-day) weekend in January could be around Republic Day (January 26)

January 23, Friday: Vasant Panchami

January 24, Saturday

January 25, Sunday

January 26, Monday: Republic Day

February 2026

One of the important and auspicious occasions in February is MahaShivratri, and another important holiday is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

February 15, Thursday: MahaShivratri (mid-week pause)

February 19, Monday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (mid-week pause)

February 28, Saturday : Weekend connects with the spirit of Holi break in March

March 2026

The biggest celebration in the month of March is Holi, the festival of colours.

March 1, Sunday

March 2, Monday

March 3, Tuesday: Holi

March 20, Friday: Ugadi / Gudi Padwa (Regional)

March 26, Thursday: Ram Navami

March 31, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

April 2026

Add April 2 as leave to make it a luxe 4-day holiday. Good Friday falls on April 3rd in 2026. With many workplaces closed on this day, you can plan a long weekend by taking Monday, April 6th, off. This can give you a peaceful four-day break, perfect for a getaway or enjoying some downtime.

April 3, Friday: Good Friday

April 5, Sunday: Easter

May 2026

May 1, Friday: Labor Day

May 2, Saturday

May 3, Sunday

Labor Day is on a Friday this year, giving everyone an extended weekend. This is an ideal time for a three-day vacation or to spend quality time with friends and family.

June 2026

A neat June 26–28 weekend. Take June 25 off for a moody, monsoon-themed four-day retreat.

June 26, Friday: Muharram (Ashura)

June 27, Saturday

June 28, Sunday

July 2026

A single leave on July 17 gives you a July 16–19 long weekend.

July 16, Thursday: Rath Yatra

July 17, Friday: Take a day off

July 18, Saturday

July 19: Sunday

August 2026

Though Independence Day falls on a Saturday, it is still a prime opportunity to plan a long weekend by taking the following Monday, August 17th, off. Whether you're celebrating or relaxing, this long weekend can be used for a quick escape.

August 15, Thursday, Independence Day

August 16, Friday

August 17, Saturday

August 18, Sunday

September 2026

The biggest festivals in September are Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 4, Friday: Janmashtami

September 5, Saturday

September 6, Sunday

September 12, Saturday

September 13, Sunday

September 14, Monday: Ganesh Chaturthi

Choose either Sept 4–6 or Sept 12–14 for a relaxed three-day trip.

October 2026

October 2nd is a Friday in 2026, making it the perfect opportunity for a three-day weekend. You could take Monday, October 5th, off for a four-day weekend, giving you enough time to recharge or explore new destinations.

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

October 3, Saturday

October 4, Sunday

October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra

October 2–4 is ideal for a short break.

For a longer one, take October 19 off and enjoy Oct 17–20.

November 2026

November is all about India's biggest festival, Diwali, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

November 8, Sunday: Diwali

November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja

November 10, Tuesday: Take a day leave

November 11, Wednesday: Bhai Dooj

November, Tuesday, November 24

December 2026

December 25, Friday: Christmas

A ready Dec 25–27 holiday. Add Dec 24 or Dec 28 for a festive four-day escape.