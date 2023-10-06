Who Is Narges Mohammadi, Winner of Nobel Peace Prize 2023? |

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 has been conferred upon Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her relentless struggle against women's oppression in Iran and her advocacy for human rights and freedom. Despite enduring 13 arrests, five convictions, and harsh prison sentences totaling 31 years, Mohammadi has stood firm against systematic discrimination.

About Narges Mohammadi

Born in Zanjan, she pursued a degree in Physics at Imam Khomeini International University, distinguishing herself as an advocate for women’s rights. Mohammadi became associated with the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Tehran, founded by Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi. In 2011, she was first arrested for aiding incarcerated activists. Following her release on bail in 2013, she campaigned against the death penalty and was re-arrested in 2015, continuing her activism even within prison walls.

Mohammadi's activism began in the 1990s during her time as a physics student, and she continued her advocacy work even after facing imprisonment multiple times. She campaigned against the death penalty, exposing the regime's use of torture and sexual violence against political prisoners, especially women.

Despite her imprisonment, Mohammadi remained a leader, supporting and organizing solidarity actions among her fellow inmates and continuing her advocacy through various means, including writing articles published in international media outlets.

Why has been she awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2023?

The decision to honour Mohammadi also reflects the larger movement in Iran, particularly triggered by the tragic death of Mahsa Jina Amini in 2022. This incident led to widespread protests against the Iranian theocratic regime, with hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallying under the slogan "Woman – Life – Freedom." These demonstrations highlighted the need for equality, dignity, and freedom for all, not just women.

By awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi, the Norwegian Nobel Committee aims to honour her brave fight for human rights, freedom, and democracy in Iran.

About Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prizes, initiated by inventor Alfred Nobel, are awarded to individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to humanity. The Peace Prize is determined by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. This year's Nobel laureates were revealed in Stockholm throughout October.

About Nobel Peace Prize 2022

In the previous year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial, and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. Bialiatski founded Viasna, a human rights organization documenting torture against political prisoners in Belarus. Memorial, established in 1987, aimed to remember victims of the communist regime, and their branch in Chechnya faced significant risks. The Center for Civil Liberties focused on advancing human rights and democracy in Ukraine.

