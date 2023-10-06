From Rigoberta Menchú Tum To Narges Mohammadi; 6 Women Who Won Nobel Peace Prize Fighting All The Odds Till Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
Rigoberta Menchú Tum won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 for her struggle for social justice and ethnocultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples.
Rigoberta Menchú, growing up in Guatemala amidst a violent environment, lost her family to the army's pursuit of regime opponents. Fleeing to Mexico in the 1980s, she collaborated with European Human Rights Groups. Advocating for reconciliation, she played a role in peace negotiations mediated by Norway, resulting in a 1996 agreement. She later became a 'UN Ambassador For Indigenous People Worldwide.'
Shirin Ebadi was one of Iran's first female judges who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her efforts for democracy and human rights. She focused especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children.
In 2011, Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni journalist, received the Nobel Peace Prize for her peaceful advocacy for women's safety and their full involvement in peace-building in Yemen. She made history as the first woman from the Arab world to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the award with two Liberian women, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee, recognized for their non-violent initiatives promoting peace and women's rights.
Leymah Gbowee received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her in non-violent efforts for promoting peace and advocating for women's rights during the Liberian civil war.
Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman, won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against the use ofsexual violence as a weapon in war. Captured by ISIS in 2014, she escaped and shared her story globally. Appointed the 'UN's First Goodwill Ambassador For The Dignity Of Survivors Of Human Trafficking' in 2016, she authored 'The Last Girl' to raise awareness and prevent future victims.
The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 has recently been awarded to Narges Mohammadi for her fearless advocacy against women's oppression in Iran and her unwavering fight for human rights and freedom
