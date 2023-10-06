From Rigoberta Menchú Tum To Narges Mohammadi; 6 Women Who Won Nobel Peace Prize Fighting All The Odds Till Date

In 2011, Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni journalist, received the Nobel Peace Prize for her peaceful advocacy for women's safety and their full involvement in peace-building in Yemen. She made history as the first woman from the Arab world to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the award with two Liberian women, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee, recognized for their non-violent initiatives promoting peace and women's rights.