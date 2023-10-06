World Smile Day 2023: 7 Quotes By Famous Authors To Cheer You Up

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
"The most wasted of all days is one without laughter." This quote emphasises the importance of laughter in our lives. According to studies, laughing burns more calories than you may think. Just 10-15 minutes of laughing a day can burn up to 40 calories. Laughter increases heart rate and oxygen consumption boosting the burn
Quote by E. E. Cummings
"Before you put on a frown, make absolutely sure there are no smiles available." There are plenty of reasons to smile then, don't just be sad about a single stupid thing or bad behaviour from people who don't matter to you or comparing yourself with others and so on
Quote by Jim Begg
“Life is like a mirror. Smile at it and it smiles back at you.” When you take a day at a time and keep smiling always no matter what, life will never disappoint you
Quote by Peace Pilgrim
"Don’t take life too seriously! Nobody gets out alive anyway. Smile. Be goofy. Take chances. Have fun. Inspire." Enjoy life to the fullest! Make the most of it, take risks and do things that will make you proud and can inspire others
Quote by Dawn Gluskin
"A smile is an inexpensive way to change your looks." When you smile, it automatically adds spark to your face and a natural glow, making you look beautiful and radiant
Quote by Charles Gordy
"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." You should count your blessings and the memorable moments in your life rather than pains and miseries in life
Quote by John Lennon
“Be the reason someone smiles. Be the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people.” Make others smile, make them feel good and be kind to all which will make people believe that goodness exists in the world
Quote by Roy T. Bennett
