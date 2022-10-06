World Smile Day 2022: Simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile, so smile please

Smile is used to express a range of emotions like happiness, amusement, excitement, positivity, pleasure, and friendliness. A person who smiles often is seen as a pleasant and cheerful personality.
When we smile, feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin get released in our body which are responsible for happiness and reducing stress, thus the experience of pleasure.
Smile has a double effect as it makes the receiver happy too along with the person who is smiling. It improves relations, and communication. Smile is always conceived as a kind gesture.
As it is said and believed that 'simplicity is the key to happiness', on this 'World Smile Day', let us take a look at simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile:
Playing with an infant or a toddler
Bursting a soap bubble
Helping an old person cross the road
Teasing a friend or a relative on seeing a silly picture of theirs
Cooking your favorite meal
Getting the exact outfit/ accessories/ book/ stuff that you were looking for since long
Small kid playing with your hair and doing hair styling
Trying an adventurous ride
Listening your favourite music
Dancing on a playlist of your favourite songs
Watching 'Tom and Jerry' cartoon
Giving and receiving a hand-written letter to closed one
When your closed ones- friends or relatives tell you how much you mean to them
Looking at your childhood pictures with your family
Creating a gratitude list
Watch a comedy video
When you are late, but still manage to catch bus/ train because it got delayed
Getting a promotion
Getting appreciation from your boss and colleagues for your work
Your cooked meal is liked by your family members
Giving a part of your earned income for charity purpose
Holding hand of an infant
Buying gifts for your family from your first salary
Getting a hug from your loved one
Receiving your favourite chocolate
Helping a needy person- money/ efforts/ time
You can add more to this list, but what's more important is your smile, so keep smiling always.
