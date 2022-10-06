World Smile Day 2022: Simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile, so smile please

Playing with soap bubbles is making a small girl smile. |

Smile is used to express a range of emotions like happiness, amusement, excitement, positivity, pleasure, and friendliness. A person who smiles often is seen as a pleasant and cheerful personality.

When we smile, feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin get released in our body which are responsible for happiness and reducing stress, thus the experience of pleasure.

Smile has a double effect as it makes the receiver happy too along with the person who is smiling. It improves relations, and communication. Smile is always conceived as a kind gesture.

As it is said and believed that 'simplicity is the key to happiness', on this 'World Smile Day', let us take a look at simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile:

Playing with an infant or a toddler

Bursting a soap bubble

Helping an old person cross the road

Teasing a friend or a relative on seeing a silly picture of theirs

Cooking your favorite meal

Getting the exact outfit/ accessories/ book/ stuff that you were looking for since long

Small kid playing with your hair and doing hair styling

Trying an adventurous ride

Listening your favourite music

Dancing on a playlist of your favourite songs

Watching 'Tom and Jerry' cartoon

Giving and receiving a hand-written letter to closed one

When your closed ones- friends or relatives tell you how much you mean to them

Looking at your childhood pictures with your family

Creating a gratitude list

Watch a comedy video

When you are late, but still manage to catch bus/ train because it got delayed

Getting a promotion

Getting appreciation from your boss and colleagues for your work

Your cooked meal is liked by your family members

Giving a part of your earned income for charity purpose

Holding hand of an infant

Buying gifts for your family from your first salary

Getting a hug from your loved one

Receiving your favourite chocolate

Helping a needy person- money/ efforts/ time

You can add more to this list, but what's more important is your smile, so keep smiling always.