World Smile Day 2022: Simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile, so smile please

World Smile Day 2022: Simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile, so smile please

As it is said and believed that 'simplicity is the key to happiness', on this 'World Smile Day', let us take a look at simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile

Chhaya GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Playing with soap bubbles is making a small girl smile. |
Smile is used to express a range of emotions like happiness, amusement, excitement, positivity, pleasure, and friendliness. A person who smiles often is seen as a pleasant and cheerful personality.

When we smile, feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin get released in our body which are responsible for happiness and reducing stress, thus the experience of pleasure.

Smile has a double effect as it makes the receiver happy too along with the person who is smiling. It improves relations, and communication. Smile is always conceived as a kind gesture.

As it is said and believed that 'simplicity is the key to happiness', on this 'World Smile Day', let us take a look at simple real-life situations that can make everyone smile:

  • Playing with an infant or a toddler

  • Bursting a soap bubble

  • Helping an old person cross the road

  • Teasing a friend or a relative on seeing a silly picture of theirs

  • Cooking your favorite meal

  • Getting the exact outfit/ accessories/ book/ stuff that you were looking for since long

  • Small kid playing with your hair and doing hair styling

  • Trying an adventurous ride

  • Listening your favourite music

  • Dancing on a playlist of your favourite songs

  • Watching 'Tom and Jerry' cartoon

  • Giving and receiving a hand-written letter to closed one

  • When your closed ones- friends or relatives tell you how much you mean to them

  • Looking at your childhood pictures with your family

  • Creating a gratitude list

  • Watch a comedy video

  • When you are late, but still manage to catch bus/ train because it got delayed

  • Getting a promotion

  • Getting appreciation from your boss and colleagues for your work

  • Your cooked meal is liked by your family members

  • Giving a part of your earned income for charity purpose

  • Holding hand of an infant

  • Buying gifts for your family from your first salary

  • Getting a hug from your loved one

  • Receiving your favourite chocolate

  • Helping a needy person- money/ efforts/ time

You can add more to this list, but what's more important is your smile, so keep smiling always.

