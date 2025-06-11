Who Is Khaby Lame? Know All About Famous TikToker Detained By US Immigration

Khaby Lame | Instagram

Social media sensation Khaby Lame, widely regarded as the king of TikTok, was reportedly detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 6 in Las Vegas for overstaying his visa. The 25-year-old was held at Harry Reid International Airport but later released after he was allowed to "self-deport" the same day.

According to ICE, Khaby entered the United States on April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa. A senior Department of Homeland Security official confirmed to The New York Post, "Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since self-deported the US."

Who is Khaby Lame?

Born Seringe Khabane Lame in Senegal, Khaby Lame shot to global fame during the Covid-19 pandemic with his silent yet hilariously expressive TikTok videos featuring overcomplicated "life hacks." He quickly became the most-followed creator on TikTok, surpassing Charli D’Amelio in 2022, and today commands a massive following of over 162 million on TikTok and 80 million on Instagram.

Khaby’s success story extends beyond social media. Forbes estimated he earned $16.5 million between June 2022 and September 2023 through brand deals.

He’s also made appearances on Italia's Got Talent as a judge, participated in the Cannes Film Festival TikTok jury in 2022, made a cameo in Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024, and was appointed UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2025 to advocate for African children’s rights.

Additionally, it was reported that Lame married Wendy Thembelihle Juel in November 2023 and made it public. However, his marriage was later dissolved in May 2024.

He was last seen publicly in the U.S. at the Met Gala, wearing a grey suit adorned with pocket watches.