Khaby Lame is the most followed TikTok personality; here's why

Image credit: ANI

Khaby Lame, a social media personality, has 142.8 million followers on TikTok. He has surpassed TikTok video creator Charli D'Amelio, who has 142.3 million followers, according to a report in Variety. The content creator makes absurd life hack clips. His videos do not have dialogue. His straight face and out-of-the-box expressions have made him the most loved Tik Tok creator.

"I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all," he had said earlier in a statement.

He has been inspired by Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, French actor Omar Sy, according to a report in Variety.