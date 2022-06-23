Viral video: Drunk Bihar groom puts varmala on sister-in-law instead of bride

A wedding is supposed to be the most special day for any girl and nothing can come between her dream wedding. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a drunk Bihar groom put varmala on his sister-in-law instead of his bride. He got slapped by his sister-in-law. The bride was left shocked looking at the incident.

In the viral video, one can see that the groom is heavily intoxicated. He is not able to stand on his own feet.

Earlier in an incident, a bride had slapped the groom during the varmala ceremony and then had walked off the stage. The incident had gotten the wedding festivity to a halt. The incident had taken place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur where the baraat had arrived from Jalaun district’s Chamari village for the marriage of the groom named Ravikanth.