When Miss World Australia 2022 Kristen Wright Amazed Indian Fans Walking The Runway In Saree

Kristen Wright | Instagram

Miss World Australia 2022, Kristen Wright, won the hearts of Indian fans with her runway walk in a saree. During her representation at the 71st Miss World 2024 finale, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, the beauty queen enchanted audiences worldwide donning an Indian saree.

In a social media post on March 13, 2024, Kristen shared pictures of herself smiling as she walked the ramp in a mint green saree. She complemented the look with a sparkling necklace and high heels. In her post, she wrote, "It was an honor to wear this beautiful saree crafted by the talented @archanakochharofficial during the 71st @missworld Festival Final."

Kristen looked alluring in the saree designed by Indian designer Archana Kochhar. She donned the attire at the Miss World 2024 finale in Mumbai. Her pictures and videos in the Indian saree took the internet by storm. She also had a sash representing Australia and has garnered more than 20,000 likes and comments from her fans on social media.

Her fans and followers lauded her for maintaining authenticity in carrying the cultural look of India with such elegance and grace. One of the users commented, “Looking gorgeous in an Indian outfit.”

Another user wrote, “She nailed it.”

A third admirer wrote, “Absolutely stunning! The elegance of the Indian saree combined with the grace of Miss Australia’s catwalk is truly captivating.”

Kristen's fashion choices has gained her massive fan following worldwide. She not only drew the attention but also received all the love from India.

Indian fans are all praise for witnessing her immense love for fashion and Indian culture being an international queen. Her saree appearance has generated a rush of fan pages to share reels and messages celebrating her flair.

At the Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic was being crowned by her succesor Poland’s Karolina Bielawska.

India has so far won six coveted title of Miss World Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000) and Manushi Chillar (2017).