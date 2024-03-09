Miss World 2024: Know About The History Of Beauty Pageant Of Which 71st Edition Final Is Being Held In India

Miss World Pageant | Instagram

In a momentous event heralding a return after 28 years, India proudly hosts the grand finale of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant. As the oldest international beauty pageant to ever exist, Miss World carried a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1951 by Eric Morley in the United Kingdom. This iconic competition has evolved over the decades, shaping the world of beauty and philanthropy.

Miss World 2024

The much-anticipated 71st Miss World is in full swing which is going to held the grand finale on March 9. The beauty pageant returns with last year's victor Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who is set to crown her successor at the Jio Convention center in Mumbai. The excitement is palpable as the world eagerly awaits the crowning of the new Miss World.

History of Miss World

The roots of Miss World traces back to a bikini contest held by Eric Morley as a part of the Festival of Britain in 1951. Originally known as the Festival Bikini Contest, the event gained widespread attention from the British press which led to its rebranding as “Miss World”. The inaugural competition saw Kerstin “Kiki” Hakansson from Sweden crowned as the first-ever Miss World.

Initially watched as a one-time event, the overwhelming interest encouraged Eric Morley to make this a big contest. He was often referred to as “Mr World”. However, the inclusion of a bikini round created controversy, especially in highly religious countries that considered it immodest. To address these concerns, the bikini round was eventually replaced with a swimsuit round to be more modest for the international participants.

Broadcasting Success

By 1959, the BBC began airing the Miss World pageant which turned into one of the most-watched annual programs throughout the 1960s and 70s. The global reach of the competition continued to expand that solidifies its status as one of the Big Four beauty pageants, alongside Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth.

Miss World Organisation

The Miss World Organisation which is responsible for overseeing the annual Miss World Finals, has transformed the competition into the world’s largest events. Since its inception, the organisation has raised over one billion dollars for children’s charities focusing on aiding disabled and underprivileged children. With franchises in more than 100 countries, Miss World remains a global platform that transcends beauty.

Miss World continues to evolve through beauty and culture around the world. The pageant not only celebrates beauty but also serves as a powerful force for positive change and social responsibility.