Miss World 2024: Actresses Who Have Been Beauty Pageant Winners

By: Sachin T | March 08, 2024
The coveted Miss World pageant is all set to be held in Mumbai on March 9, with Sini Shetty representing India at the pageant. Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the list of actresses who have also been pageant winners
Aishwarya Rai scripted history and made India proud as she won the Miss World title in 1994
Following her footsteps was Priyanka Chopra, who won the coveted Miss World crown in the year 2000
Sushmita Sen looked drop-dead gorgeous as she was declared as the Miss Universe in 1994. She earlier won the Miss India title in the same year as she defeated Aishwarya Rai
Lara Dutta held India's head high across the globe as she won the Miss Universe crown in 2000
In 1984, Juhi Chawla won the Miss India pageant and she was crowned by none other than Rekha at the event
Not many know, but Neha Dhupia had emerged to be the winner of Miss India pageant in 2002
Manushi Chhillar brought back the Miss World crown to India after 17 years as the won the crown and made the nation proud