When Is Kumbh Mela 2025 Beginning? Know 'Shahi Snan' Dates & Other Details

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the most important festivals for followers of Sanatan Dharma, will begin on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event will continue till February 26, 2025, bringing together millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims from all over the world.

The Significance of Maha Kumbh Mela

The origin of the Kumbh Mela dates back to the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean when the gods and demons fought over the Amrit Kalash. The festival holds immense importance in Hinduism, as it is believed that bathing during the Kumbh Mela cleanses all sins and leads one to salvation.

"The Kumbh is not just an event but a journey of faith and spirituality. People from all walks of life come together to experience its divine energy," say devotees who eagerly await this occasion.

Key Dates for 'Shahi Snan'

Taking a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam-the merge of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati is considered auspicious during the royal baths. The major Shahi Snan dates are as follows:

January 13: The first royal bath coincides with Paush Purnima.

January 14: The second royal bath will take place on Makar Sankranti.

January 29: A significant day, Mauni Amavasya, will witness another grand royal bath.

February 3: On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees will gather for a royal bath.

February 12: The holy dip on Magh Purnima is also part of the festivities.

February 26: The final Shahi Snan will be held on Mahashivratri, marking the end of the Maha Kumbh.

Why is the Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj?

The Maha Kumbh Mela locations switches between four sacred cities- Haridwar, Nashik, Ujjain, and Prayagraj, based on astrological alignments. In Prayagraj, the festival is held when the Sun enters Capricorn during the Hindu calendar month of Magh.

A Global Gathering of Faith

Known as Mahasangam, the Maha Kumbh Mela is a merger of cultures and beliefs, attracting millions of people worldwide. It is not just a festival but a phenomenon where pilgrims, saints, and mystics gather to celebrate faith, tradition, and spirituality.

The 2013 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed millions of attendees, while over 10 million people participated in the 2003 Kumbh held in Haridwar. With an even grander setup, the 2025 event is expected to break all records.

The Mystical Appeal of Saints and Sadhus

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Maha Kumbh Mela is the presence of saints, sadhus, and ascetics. Many of them, including the elusive Naga sadhus, are rarely seen outside this event. Their spiritual practices, rituals, and wisdom add a mystical charm to the festival.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 approaches, preparations are in full swing to ensure a seamless experience for millions of attendees. From rituals to cultural events, every moment promises to be a celebration of faith and unity.