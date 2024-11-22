 Maha Kumbh 2025: After Ayodhya, Yogi Govt Transforms Another City Tied To Lord Shri Ram's Legacy
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
In a bid to enhance the divine and majestic aura of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government is spearheading a transformative rejuvenation of Prayagraj city and Shringaverpur Dham—the historic capital of Nishadraj Guhya, nestled along the banks of the Ganga.

Once overlooked by previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Shringaverpur in Prayagraj has been rejuvenated under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. This historic site, symbolizing social harmony, is now being developed as a center for rural tourism, along with religious and cultural tourism, giving it a renewed identity and significance.

Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, stated, “The rejuvenation of Shringaverpur Dham is nearing completion. As part of this initiative, the Nishadraj Tourist Park has been developed in two phases at a total cost of Rs 3732.90 lakh. Phase-1 included the installation of a statue depicting the meeting of Nishadraj and Lord Shri Ram, along with the construction of its pedestal, a podium, overhead tank, boundary wall, entrance gate, guard room, and other amenities with a budget of Rs 1963.01 lakh.”

She added, “In Phase-2, additional developments have been carried out at Shringaverpur Dham, including a gallery, paintings, meditation center, caretaker room, cafeteria, pathways, drinking water and toilet facilities, kiosks, parking, landscaping, horticulture, outer road, solar panels, and an open-air stage, all completed with a budget of Rs 1818.90 lakh.”

Aparajita further revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this grand park, which spans 6 hectares, marking a significant milestone in the rejuvenation of Shringaverpur Dham.

A comprehensive road map has been outlined to develop Shringaverpur Dham as a hub for rural, religious, and spiritual tourism. According to Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, a key focus under rural tourism is the establishment of homestays in nearby villages. Local residents are being encouraged to construct mud houses and huts to provide visitors with an authentic and unique experience of rural life.

These accommodations will feature thematic paintings, local cuisines, and showcase the region’s cultural heritage. Additionally, efforts are being made to immerse tourists in the local rural crafts, allowing them to actively engage with and experience the traditional lifestyle while staying at Shringaverpur Dham.

