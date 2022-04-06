What’s your pre-wedding diet? Tips for every bride and groom... Foods to eat and avoid

Planning a wedding is ‘hard work’, and the months leading up to the big day can be filled with a whirlpool of tasks such as shopping, salon visits, family events, preparations, dress and dance rehearsals, invitations, and so on.

In the middle of all this, healthy eating takes a back seat with all the guests at home and the array of foods. Couples planning to get married should maintain an easy, simple and sustainable diet plan despite their hectic and chaotic schedules. We’re not going to ask you to count calories in this post, so don’t think this post is about a certain type of diet. Instead, here are some basic diet tips for brides and grooms to feel healthy, fit, and energetic before their wedding.

The most important thing to pay attention to here is to make a meal plan that suits your lifestyle - one you can keep up with.

Tip 1: Drink at least two to three litres of water each day. Additionally, you can drink lemon water without sugar, coconut water, fruits with high water content, and vegetable juice to keep your body hydrated at all times.

Tip 2: Eat complex carbohydrates instead of simple carbs, such as whole-grain wheat, ragi, oats, brown bread, brown pasta, etc. Make sure that your plate includes salads, protein, and greens. In addition, include lentils such as kidney beans, chickpeas, kala chana, etc.

Tip 3: Consume healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and seeds. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds are high in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, which are considered to be healthy fats for your skin and hair.

Tip 4: Prepare a salad with raw vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Salads can be eaten with meals or separately. The vegetables provide antioxidant protection against free radicals.

Tip 5: As part of your meal, consume leafy green vegetables packed with antioxidants.

Tip 6: It is advisable to eat some fruit as soon as you wake up, within five to ten minutes of waking up. You should also eat fruits between meals.

Tip 7: Snack on unsalted almonds and cashew nuts, fruits, fresh juice, or coconut water when you’re craving something.

Tip 8: There are five foods you need to eat for glowing skin before your wedding: beetroot, tomato, strawberry, pomegranate, and almond.

Tip 9: Make your meals as simple as possible. Avoid experimenting with new foods.

Tip 10: Make dessert a separate mini-meal, preferably in the morning. Avoid eating sweets at the end of your meal.

Extra tip: If you’d like to relax your muscles, you can also take a bath with magnesium salts.

What to avoid?

1. Avoid white flour, white sugar, white rice, etc.

2. Avoid sweetened and processed foods.

3. Avoid trans fats in foods like cakes, pastries, biscuits, and canned juice.

4. Whether you are trying to lose weight or improve your skin, alcohol should be avoided.

Lastly, don’t forget to get enough sleep, which will help you in countless ways in your life and wedding preparation. A regular bedtime routine and avoiding stimulants in the afternoon can be helpful.

What should I eat before my wedding?

Make sure you eat balanced meals packed with proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Include a lot of fruits and vegetables, and drink water. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water every day.

