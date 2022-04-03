The summer wedding guide: From choosing the right venue to planning weather-appropriate food menu, here are 6 tips

'Tis the season of scorching heat and weddings! Brides, grooms and their families running from pillar to post to make the biggest day perfect. From venue to food to clothes, everything needs to be not just the best, but also apt for the hot season. If you are planning to tie the knot and want to get everything right, all you need to do is calm down, sit with a paper, your partner and family members and get started.

Since you will be getting married in some of the hottest months of the year, all things bright and vibrant will set the tone right! This is the best time to indulge in all things Bohemian, Tropical or Nautical — dream catchers, fun stripes, and flamingoes are always a win!

“Choosing which season to get married in is a big decision. If you picked summer for its warm, sunny days, honour that choice with summer wedding invitations that reflect the time of year. Summer is the best time to experiment with fresh colour palettes and quirky themes! The theme must be carried forward throughout all communication,” says Dhruvi Doshi of Dhruvi Doshi Designs.

When it comes to summer weddings, venues, along with other things, play an important role. Opt for a venue that not only provides respite from the heat but also helps you get some of the best clicks of your big day. Today, photoshoots are an important part of any celebration—be it wedding, birthday part, pregnancy or anniversary.

From the brightest sunlight to the moodiest sunsets, depending on the look you’re going for, natural lighting will play a huge role in the colours, shadows, and overall tone of your photos. “For summer weddings, the ideal time to keep photoshoots is early morning and evenings. The attire should be casual and the couple should opt for comfortable clothing. You should avoid keeping your shoots between 12:00pm to 3:00pm as the sunlight is hard. For locations, you should pick a location which offers best of both the worlds—indoors and outdoors. You must go in for minimalist shoots and have mist fans at all your events. The mehendi party could be combined with a pool party since everything is open now,” says Megha Israni, founder of Israni Photography & Love And Memories.

Echoind similar sentiments, Nidhi Sahi, founder of Enjay events, adds, “In India we have most hotels that have indoor venues as well so you plan few functions out but always have an option of indoor. You should also cover the outdoor areas in the afternoon and offer relaxing services as foot massage and spa to guests. In India there is a lot you can do so guests are involved and don’t feel the heat such as several of the points above.”

Some handy tips

1. Choose a 'cool' venue: Decide to say I do at a ‘cool’ venue, by the beach. You have a gorgeous natural backdrop for all your pictures, and can do an entry through the beach. Turn your mehendi/haldi into a pool party or a rain dance so people can get wet and enjoy the weather. This makes the function a lot of fun and guests enjoy it.

2. Unique colour palettes: Opt for bold colours or romantic pastels. Summer weddings are also perfect for everything floral! From your invitation suite all the way till the return favours, you won’t regret using seasonal blooms. Keep your print invitation suite light & fun. Include summer favourite elements like shells and pearls if the destination calls for it

3. Versatile communication: The summer vibe you create must extend through all the communication with the guests. Ritual cards can double up as fans during the wedding ceremony. This is not only a fun way to keep the guests involved but also make them feel comfortable. Instead of the traditionally shaped, invitations and welcome cards, choose unconventional shapes like shells, stars or hexagons.



4. Showcase your destination: A custom illustration of the wedding venue is sure to set your invitation apart, and give the guests a sneak peek into your big day. If you're hosting a destination wedding, chances are there's a motif or pattern that might symbolise the local culture, incorporate that detailing in your theme. Add hints of the destination to your Monogram as well, this will definitely add a personal touch to your wedding invitation suite.

5. Photoshoot time: Choosing the perfect time is important when it comes to summer weddings. You could take the 'high noon' hour when the sun is at its highest point. Taking outdoor photos at this time of day will provide ample amounts of fill and key lighting, making it easy to illuminate subjects and get a bright, clear shot.

Golden hour is also a fave when it comes to summer photoshoots. The golden hour is the first hour of light after sunrise and the last hour of light before sunset. This warm colour temperature bathes everything in a “golden” glow. This is very flattering for portraits and creates a warm and cosy look.

You should opt for minimal, candid shots in summer let the camera capture your candid real moments. Going with the trendy couple portraits is something you should look at.

6. Summery videos: Flex your creative muscles by picking an appropriate theme for your big day. Keep the save the date video light and fun and enjoy the process (after all, you only get to make one of these). Feel silly striking super serious poses and doing scripted bits? Skip them and swap in something else.

6. Food: Plan a weather appropriate food menu with live counters and light food. Include cooling drinks such as kokum, coconut water, sugarcane juice, ice golas to beat the heat.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST