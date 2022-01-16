8 international and domestic honeymoon destinations that are offbeat and budget-friendly

Lehenga, sherwani — check. Make-up, check. Jewellery, check. Mehendiwala and pagdiwala, check. Honeymoon...? Not check! Behind the dream wedding is months-long planning, sleepless nights and meltdowns! And, hence, a romantic detox after a wedding becomes a must for the newlyweds. If you are planning to tie the knot soon, but haven't zeroed in on a honeymoon destination, fret not! Because, we have a list of unique places that are romantic, offbeat and budget-friendly!

Sri Lanka

If you think this small pearl-shaped island nation is ideal for beach lovers, then you are wrong! Here, you could visit Ella, a small town nestled in the Badulla District of Uva province, which is home to beautiful mountains, majestic waterfalls, tea plantations, and other picturesque offerings! Hit the Turtle Beach, sail through with your soulmate in the Indian Ocean, go whale-watching at Mirissa, climb the Adams Peak — UNESCO World Heritage site — and watch the stunning sunrise.

Estimated budget: Rs 40,000 — Rs 80,000

Andaman

Turquoise waters, untouched nature, enchanting marine life, etc., Andaman is a heaven for water babies. Apart from walking hand-in-hand with your spouse on the pristine beaches, you can go snorkelling in North Bay Island or Elephant Beach at Havelock Island, scuba diving and sea walking. Swim with elephants, explore the Limestone Caves at Baratang, try mangrove kayaking at Mayabunder, go island hopping — Neil Island, Havelock Island, Viper Island, North Bay Island, and more. Andaman also offers trekking on Mt Harriet to Madhuban via Kala Patthar.

Estimated budget: Starts from Rs 16,999 (per person)

Nepal

Looking for an international honeymoon destination that is romantic, adventurous and budget-friendly? Then head to Nepal! India’s neighbouring country has a lot to offer — witness the picturesque beauty of Pokhara, visit Boudhanath Temple, Dakshinkali Temple, numerous monasteries along with Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu or enjoy the bustling nightlife of Kathmandu at Casino Royale, Karma Bar and Lounge, and Kathmandu Durbar Square where you can relish local cuisine. To get the best view of Mt Everest, visit Nagarkot, a small village in Nepal, which also offers views of other peaks of Annapurna range from the comfort of their balconies or terraces from hotels. If you are mountain lovers, don't miss the aerial tours that offer stunning views of Mt Everest, Mt Cho Oyu, Mt Ama Dablam, Mt Makalu, Mt Gosainthan, to name a few.

Estimated budget: Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000

Jaisalmer

The ‘Golden City’ is best known for magnificent forts, palaces, folk culture and the grand Rajasthani Thali. Experience camping in Sam Sand Dunes — pick the one that fits your budget. Take a camel safari across the Thar desert and witness its one-of-a-kind desert wildlife or hop on a jeep and go on an adventurous ride and see the sparkling Sam Sand Dunes, Fossil Park and Padholi Sanctuary. Also, your honeymoon is incomplete without boating in Gadsisar Lake, which is surrounded by marvellous temples and ghats.

Estimated budget: Starts from Rs 7,000 (per person)

Greece

If Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang could romance in Santorini, so can you! The alluring Balkan nation across the Aegean Sea is slowly emerging as one of the favourite destinations among newlyweds. From exploring the historical structures in the capital city, Athens (like the Temple of Zeus, Parthenon and Temple of Hephaestus), to sailing on the Ionian Sea of the Corfu Island, Greece is for those who want to experience the ancient times and live in the dreamy surroundings, full of breath-taking architecture, crystal clear waters and prettiest villages. Also, check out Kamari Beach (the black pebble beach), Perissa Beach and the Red Beach. If looking to enjoy the nightlife, then Mykonos Island is the best bait.

Estimated budget: Rs 2 lacs – Rs 2.5 lacs.

Alleppey

Bestowed with calm and soulful backwaters, Alleppey, Kerala, will make you feel rejuvenated with its effervescent beauty. Experience the simple village life in Kuttanad, a place popular for paddy fields, coconuts, duck farming and spice cultivation. One can also opt for kayaking in the beautiful backwaters. St Mary’s Church, Nagaraja Temple, Chettikulangara Bhagavathy Temple, St Andrew’s Florence Forance Church, Ambalapuzha Krishna Temple, Latin Catholic Church are among the popular religious places to visit in Alleppey. Triveni market or Floating Market is also something you should check out. Also, do not miss the resorts-on-float, Alleppey houseboats, when you are on a honeymoon.

Estimated budget: Starts from Rs 8,000 (per person)

Egypt

The land of Pharaohs and pyramids, the most enthralling honeymoon destination in North Africa will blow your mind with its intriguing history, culture and architects. Apart from roaming around the gigantic pyramids in Egypt, explore the Karnak Temple complex in Luxor. Camel or horse riding as the sun goes down in Giza surrounded by the pyramids is the most romantic thing to do in Egypt. Sailing on the river Nile, buying souvenirs from Khan El-Khalili Bazaar, perfumes and jewels from Islamic Cairo should be on your to-do list. Those who love adventure must go diving and snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters of Hurghada. The Grand Aquarium in Hurghada shouldn’t be missed. Exploring Zawiyyet al-Mayyiteen (the dead city), witnessing Djoser Pyramid (the Earth’s oldest cut monument) and hiking on Mt Sinai are some offbeat things you can do to make your honeymoon memorable.

Estimated budget: Rs 1.2 Lacs – 1.6 lacs

Khajjiar

Popularly called 'Switzerland of India’, Khajjiar is blessed with green meadows, dense forests and majestic snow-clad Himalayan mountains. The Kalatop Sanctuary should be on your list if you want to explore the rich flora and fauna of Khajjiar. Surrounded by lush deodar forests, the Khajjiar Lake is the main attraction here. Rota and Ladi are some of the most wonderful villages that offer a stunning view of Mt Kailash. Khajji Nag Temple, a temple dedicated to the Lord of Serpents, which was built in the 12th century is one of the oldest temples of Himachal Pradesh. Go trekking on the Dhauladar Range, the mesmerising view of the snow-capped peaks won’t disappoint you. Boating on Dal Lake, trekking on Ganji Pahadi and Daikund Peak, and visiting Subhash Baoli should be among the things you must do.

Estimated budget: Starts from Rs 5,000 (per person)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST