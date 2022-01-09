8 best influencers on Instagram you should start following in 2022

The year 2021 was a turbulent one. But even in the tough times, the social media influencers made life a little easier for us by giving us the must-required entertainment dosage. Be it posting Covid-related information, spreading messages about financial aid or making us laugh, these creators have done it all. Influencers are clearly the heart of social media and have the power to pull people with their quality content. Now that some of our OG influencers have become a vital part of our life, it's time to make space for some young and budding influencers who would probably take social media by storm in 2022.

Make-up:

Tanya Balchandani

Hailing from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai, Tanya, who goes by the name ‘glittersbytanya’ on Instagram and has over 91.6k followers, aces the game of face painting, prosthetic and upside-down make-up. She is a pro at recreating celebrity looks, popular web series characters and cartoons. Tanya came into the limelight after her Navaratri special make-up series went viral on the photo-sharing platform last year. Make-up fanatics looking for inspiration, now you know who should be followed, thank us later!

Shantanu Dhope

Lately, many Indian men have been using social media platforms and breaking the age-old gender stereotypes of ‘men don’t wear make-up’ and ‘make-up is for girls’. Mumbai-based ‘brown munda’, Shantanu Dhope (shantanuuu), is a master of make-up artistry and has over 41.k followers on Instagram. Hop on to his Insta handle and you’ll see him donning sexy eye-make-ups, raunchy lipstick shades and long eyelashes with élan. To complement his make-up looks, he often wears jhumkas, nathanis, pearly necklaces and matha pattis.

Fashion:

Roshni Bhatia

Roshni Bhatia, the fashion and style influencer who goes by the name ‘thechiquefactor’ on Instagram is a woman of steel. The boss lady is a walking-talking style guide to thousands of people and is being hailed as the fashion queen of the Gram. With 598k followers, Roshni's bikini and airport looks are something that you can’t afford to miss. Also, do check out her make-up hacks and traditional ensembles, in case you are attending a wedding anytime soon.

Jatinn J

Say hello to ‘thestyledoodler’, aka Mr Jatinn J, who is ruling the men’s fashion arena with his ‘swad anusar’ swag. His casual fashion looks are always on point. Also, he gives simple make-up and grooming tips for men that look amazing and are easy to emulate. Jatinn creates traditional looks using sarees, yes you read it right! From giving Indian outfits a modern twist to creating sexy corporate looks and adding an oomph factor to athleisure wear with a pinch of glam, he knows how to grab the eyeballs with style.

Beauty (skin/ haircare):

Ruchita Ghag

A Marathi mulgi who has taken social media by storm, Ruchita Ghag’s Insta page (ruchita.ghag) is a one-stop destination for skin and hair problems. With over 390k followers, she doles out make-up tips and shares drink recipes for achieving natural glowy skin. If you are a bride and are dreaming to have spotless skin ahead of the wedding, you know who to check out!

Food:

Shivboojitha

Doctor-turned-food blogger, Shivboojitha is a 24-year-old woman who goes by the name, ‘foodzeee’ and refused to come in front of the camera, has almost a million followers on Instagram. Coming from a South Indian family, the region's cuisine is deeply rooted within her, a fact which is quite evident in her Reels. Although she has made videos on different cuisines, her South Indian recipes are a big hit on Insta. If you ever come across her account, you will see some unique recipes like Roti Halwa, Buttermilk Rasam, Desi Makhani Burger, and more.

Mental Health:

Divija Bhasin

Divija Bhasin, a Dilliwali whose Instagram (awkwardgoat3) bio reads, ‘Your friendly neighbourhood therapist’, is a psychologist who debunks popular myths about mental health and explains the complexities of depression, anxiety, stress and other such mental issues through easy-to-understand short videos. Apart from giving lessons on mental health, she also talks about psychological facts that are commonly circulated on social media. The tips by Divija on how to combat daily stress or deal with a panic attack and more, come as a saviour at a time when our mental peace has gone for a toss.

Fitness:

Gunjan

Looking for motivations to get fit? Fitness expert Gunjan, who also runs a YouTube channel called ‘Gunjan Shouts’, is here to help. With over 295k followers on Instagram (gunjanshouts), she gives exercise and dieting tips that will help you achieve your fitness goals with ease. Monthly diet charts, pre and post-workout snacks, home workouts, you name it Gunjan has everything in the store for you.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022