 Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleZubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed

Throughout his life, he dreamed of an Assam where religion, caste, and language would never divide people

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

In a first-of-its-kind moment in world history, Assam’s Muslim community has gifted the Holy Quran to Garima Saikia, wife of late music icon Zubeen Garg. The touching gesture goes beyond tradition and religious barriers, symbolising harmony, respect, and shared humanity.

Zubeen Garg, lovingly known as the "people’s artist," was more than just a celebrated singer and composer. Throughout his life, he dreamed of an Assam where religion, caste, and language would never divide people. His music and humanitarian work reflected this vision of inclusivity and brotherhood.

Even after his passing, Zubeen’s ideals continue to resonate. The gift of the Holy Quran to his family is seen as a reflection of his dream of an Assam united beyond barriers of faith.

The symbolism of the Quran gift

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed
Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed
'Moved Business To Bangalore Instead Of Fighting': Bizman Claims To Have Paid ₹47,000 Bribe To Chennai Customs Amid Wintrack's Allegations
'Moved Business To Bangalore Instead Of Fighting': Bizman Claims To Have Paid ₹47,000 Bribe To Chennai Customs Amid Wintrack's Allegations
CCPA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty On Drishti IAS For Publishing Misleading Advertisements Regarding UPSC Civil Services Examination Results 2022
CCPA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty On Drishti IAS For Publishing Misleading Advertisements Regarding UPSC Civil Services Examination Results 2022
Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old's RTI Reveals ₹90 Lakh Discrepancy In Mulund Road Project; Bombay High Court Orders Investigation
Mumbai News: 19-Year-Old's RTI Reveals ₹90 Lakh Discrepancy In Mulund Road Project; Bombay High Court Orders Investigation

The presentation of the Quran holds profound meaning. It is not just a sacred book being shared, but a symbol of love and respect, bridging communities. For Zubeen Garg’s admirers, this moment shows how his legacy continues to inspire collective harmony, transcending religious differences.

Read Also
Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star
article-image

Zubeen Garg’s greatness lives on

Known globally for his soulful voice and patriotic spirit, Zubeen lived a life dedicated to service, service to music, to his country, and to humanity. He never defined people by religion or language but always embraced diversity. His greatness lies in the fact that, even in death, he continues to bring communities together.

Read Also
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
article-image

A legacy that inspires generations

This historic gesture by Assam’s Muslim community is being hailed as a landmark act of interfaith unity. It reinforces the values Zubeen stood for and ensures that his message of peace, inclusivity, and togetherness will inspire generations to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet...

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet...

Gallery FPH: Step Into ‘Adhwan’—A Collective Visual Journey Of Life

Gallery FPH: Step Into ‘Adhwan’—A Collective Visual Journey Of Life

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More

Devotees Bid Goodbye To Durga Maa With Fun-Filled Sindoor Khela Celebrations - Watch VIDEO

Devotees Bid Goodbye To Durga Maa With Fun-Filled Sindoor Khela Celebrations - Watch VIDEO

Twinkle Khanna Treats Her Scalp Like Fridge: Says, 'I Dump Everything From Beer To Eggs On It'; Is...

Twinkle Khanna Treats Her Scalp Like Fridge: Says, 'I Dump Everything From Beer To Eggs On It'; Is...