Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Recieves The Holy 'Quran' As Gift From Muslim Community: Internet Overwhelmed

In a first-of-its-kind moment in world history, Assam’s Muslim community has gifted the Holy Quran to Garima Saikia, wife of late music icon Zubeen Garg. The touching gesture goes beyond tradition and religious barriers, symbolising harmony, respect, and shared humanity.

Zubeen Garg, lovingly known as the "people’s artist," was more than just a celebrated singer and composer. Throughout his life, he dreamed of an Assam where religion, caste, and language would never divide people. His music and humanitarian work reflected this vision of inclusivity and brotherhood.

Even after his passing, Zubeen’s ideals continue to resonate. The gift of the Holy Quran to his family is seen as a reflection of his dream of an Assam united beyond barriers of faith.

The symbolism of the Quran gift

The presentation of the Quran holds profound meaning. It is not just a sacred book being shared, but a symbol of love and respect, bridging communities. For Zubeen Garg’s admirers, this moment shows how his legacy continues to inspire collective harmony, transcending religious differences.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubeen Garg’s greatness lives on

Known globally for his soulful voice and patriotic spirit, Zubeen lived a life dedicated to service, service to music, to his country, and to humanity. He never defined people by religion or language but always embraced diversity. His greatness lies in the fact that, even in death, he continues to bring communities together.

Read Also Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script

A legacy that inspires generations

This historic gesture by Assam’s Muslim community is being hailed as a landmark act of interfaith unity. It reinforces the values Zubeen stood for and ensures that his message of peace, inclusivity, and togetherness will inspire generations to come.