Fashion Trends 2022: From Manish Malhotra to Masaba Gupta, ace fashion designers reveal styles that will rule this year

It’s 2022 and despite the uncertainties looming over us, many have started planning trips, wedding wardrobe and, of course, the next phase of Work From Home dressing. While fashion trends change with time, some stand the test of time. According to fashion designers, 2022 will be more carefree, light-hearted with a touch of sustainability and will oscillate between the new and the 2021 trends of tracksuits and stylish loungewear. Here's what the experts predict for the new year:

Gender-fluid fashion — Shantanu & Nikhil

According to the ace designer duo, Shantanu and Nikhil, this year will be about inclusivity and styles that will reflect one’s personality. “It’ll be about gender-neutral piece of clothing, it could be a draped kurta or a structured bandhgala jacket. These classic silhouettes flatter everyone and every body type. You know how it’s said that a man in a suit and a woman in a sari feel their most confident selves. We truly believe our draped kurta or the signature bandhgala amplifies the emotion one feels like wearing their traditional attire while adding a hint of fluidity and modern sexiness to it,” they share. This year, the designer duo is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a new vertical, S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil, which celebrates Indian heritage and millennial spunk.

Classic meets contemporary — Manish Malhotra

Indian fashion and saris have a synonym — Manish Malhotra. And Bollywood’s favourite couturier believes that recycling clothes will be something that designers and individuals will focus on. “It will be the same with bridal wear. Many brides are turning to fuss-free saris and lehengas that can be reused, which is a comforting start towards minimalism. Kalidars, lehengas, gowns, jackets, shararas, kurtas, palazzos, dupattas and signature blouses will fit diverse palettes and occasions. Sorbet and blush shades of bright pink, lilac, grey-blue, beige-gold, powder blue, metallic gold-silver among many others would also be a preferred choice. This year will be about classic aesthetics and a more dynamic new-age look of the contemporary times,” the ace designer shares.

Bright and bold — Masaba Gupta

The ace designer stresses the return of kaftans, which had become a lockdown favourite in 2020. “This year, comfort will define a trend that will go with flowy kurtas and breezy pants in bright and bold colours,” she says. For festivity, saris will play the lead with long-sleeved or embellished blouses. Reds, yellows and pinks will still dominate the festive palette but one can play with shimmer and earthy colours.

Style effortlessly — Reshma Dalal

It will be about celebrating natural and playful elegance. “Without overpowering the person, the wardrobe choices will be vibrant colours and moods featuring colour blocked panel jumpsuits, fuss-free mini print dresses, Moorish designs, liner cuts and flattering silhouettes. Lush natural fabrics, silks and fresh cotton will be preferred fabric for comfortable day dresses that are ideal for strolls in the park, Zoom parties, gatherings with friends, or even just for days spent working from home,” says Reshma Dalal of tara & I.

Easy fit with vibrant colours — Gurmeen Shrivastav

This time, kurta palazzo will rule women's wear. Similarly, the spotlight will be on shirt kurta in men's wear. Digital prints are going to be more acceptable to people because it allows a lot of experiment. “Dresses like kaftan jumpsuits with individual prints are what women will opt for since work from home will continue this year too. People are going to give more importance to comfort and relaxed clothing. Solids are the best options for the sleek elegant look, especially for official meetings. Pair your solids with accessories and sneakers. Even ethnic wear will work beautifully with the right colour combinations and right accessories. Vibrant colour palettes are set to rule the fashion industry this year,” shares Gurmeen Shrivastav of Nayshaas Siyahi Sa Vastra.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:12 AM IST