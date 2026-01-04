 What's The Silver Device Near Deepinder Goyal's Eye? Here's What Zomato Founder Wore On Raj Shamani Podcast
What's The Silver Device Near Deepinder Goyal's Eye? Here's What Zomato Founder Wore On Raj Shamani Podcast

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal sparked curiosity after wearing a silver device near his eye on Raj Shamani’s podcast. The device, called Temple, is an experimental wearable designed to monitor brain blood flow in real time. Tied to Goyal’s ageing research, Temple could offer insights into cognition, stress and longevity, signalling his entry into health-tech innovation.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
article-image

When Deepinder Goyal sat down with Raj Shamani for an episode of The Figuring Out podcast, the conversation largely revolved around entrepreneurship, marketing and building Zomato into a global brand. But viewers quickly noticed something else, a small silver device resting near the Zomato founder's eye. Subtle yet striking, the accessory sparked curiosity online, with many asking the same question: what exactly was Goyal wearing?

Goyal debuts 'Temple'

For everyone curious, Goyal was wearing "Temple," a specialised health-tech device that marks his quiet but serious entry into deep-tech and medical research. First teased by the Zomato founder in early December 2025, Temple is being developed to offer real-time, continuous monitoring of brain blood flow, an area that remains largely unexplored in consumer wearables.

article-image

Goyal, who is also the founder and CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, shared the first glimpse of Temple on Instagram with a simple caption: "Getting there." While the teaser image revealed little about its final design, the intent behind the device is far more ambitious.

But, what exactly is this device?

Explaining the idea earlier on LinkedIn, Goyal described Temple as an "experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately." The device is closely tied to his ongoing personal research into what he calls the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, a theory exploring how biological ageing could be influenced by gravitational and neurological factors. Continuous brain blood-flow tracking is critical to testing such hypotheses, especially when studying cognition, longevity and neurological health.

article-image

"Been using it for a year, and I've been feeling that this could shape into an important wearable the world needs. Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for ageing, longevity, as well as cognition. So, this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis turns out to be wrong," Goyal wrote.

Temple is designed as a lightweight, daily-wear device, and early indications suggest it may combine advanced sensors with AI-led data interpretation. The goal is to offer insights into cognitive markers such as memory, focus, stress, sleep and mental fatigue, areas that traditional fitness trackers barely touch.

article-image

While there's no confirmed launch date, pricing or regulatory roadmap yet, the fact that Goyal is already wearing Temple publicly suggests development is well underway. By casually debuting the device on a podcast, Goyal may also be signalling that Temple's public journey has officially begun.

