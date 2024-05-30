 What Is Toga Party? All About Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash On Luxury Cruise
After Jamnagar, the Ambani family kicked off the second grand pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika in France on May 29

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant are set to the tie knot in July this year. | X

Days after the lavish pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, the Ambanis are now hosting the second pre-wedding bash for the couple on a cruise, which commenced on May 29. The four-day pre-wedding shenanigans include several stargazing events, one of which is the 'Toga Party'.

What is a Toga Party?

A toga party is a Greco-Roman culture-inspired themed event, where the guests are required to dress up in attire resembling ancient Roman garments. These attire are often crafted from bed sheets and paired with sandals. From the ambience to the costumes, everything in this party revolves around Roman and Greek motifs.

Toga gathering often includes keg parties and excessive alcohol consumption. The people attending such parties tend to be college and university students.

Toga Party costume

Toga Party costume | Image Courtesy: Pinterest | Wikipedia

The special themed event gained widespread popularity after the film 'Animal House' in 1978, where the member of the Delta House threw a toga party. This depiction influenced the imagination of the college students and significantly contributed to the party's popularity, solidifying its status as a typical aspect of college life and Greek organisation.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second grand pre-wedding celebration

There is no end to celebrations in the Ambani household as the family kicked off the second grand pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika in France. The event started on May 29, and the celebration commenced with a welcome lunch on the luxury cruise. The theme for day one was 'Starry Night' with western formals as the dress code.

Thursday, May 30, marks the second day of the grand celebration, where the guests will land in Rome. The theme for day two is La Dolce Far Niente, with tourist chic as the dress code. Day two of the pre-wedding bash will conclude with a 'Toga Party'.

The themes for May 31 are 'V Turns One Under The Sun', 'Le Masquerade', and 'Pardon My French'. The day three event will conclude with an after-party on the cruise.

The last day of the lavish celebration will have the dress code 'Italian Summer' with 'La Dolce Vita' as theme.

