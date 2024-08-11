What Is Palm Rubbing Technique? Learn Its Benefits For Your Body

Canva

In health practices, "Palm Rubbing" is a simple yet powerful method that has many benefits for your body, including physical and mental health. Having its roots in ancient cultures, this technique involves rapidly massaging your palms together until heat is produced.

We often rub our palms to express the feeling of coldness and to develop heat, which may make us feel warm. However, palm rubbing techniques are used in yoga and other health practices to offer essential benefits for your body and mind.

Palm Rubbing Benefits

Reduces stress level

Rubbing your palms and placing them on your eyes can lower stress and boost blood circulation, benefiting those who spend long hours on screen. After yoga and pranayama, the warmth from your hands helps balance and energise your nervous system when applied to the eyes, face, and body, ultimately promoting a calm mind and reducing stress and anxiety.

Canva

Increases energy flow

Since your organs are connected to multiple points in your palm, the practice of rubbing your hands gives them warmth and energy through that point. This technique will help clear and balance the energy flow throughout the body. Apart from energy stimulation, it also improves blood flow in the body.

Read Also Know How Hugs Can Boost Your Mental Health?

Relaxing

Yoga teachers use the palm rubbing technique after intense exercises like Handstand Pose to relieve strain in the palms and wrists. This practice can also be incorporated into warm-ups or cool-down exercises before diving into an intense workout regime.

Self-healing

Rubbing your palms generates heat, which can applied to painful areas to relieve discomfort and promote healing. The warmth from rubbing hands fosters a psychological drive to heal, making it a valuable step in self-healing.

Creates a positive energy

According to ancient Vedic practices, rubbing palms upon waking and placing them on your face after a morning prayer invites knowledge, prosperity, and protection, helping to bring good intentions and positivity throughout the day.