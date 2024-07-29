Know How Hugs Can Boost Your Mental Health?

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024
A hug can seem like a simple gesture but it can help an individual reduce stress and make them feel loved. Here are other benefits.
All images from Canva
A hug can help in building trust and sense of safety. The energy you share when you hug someone can be very therepeutic.
Hugs can instantly help boost your oxytocin level, which is why it can help with the feeling of loneliness and isolation.
Hugs can also help boost your self-esteem. When you hug someone, the skin-to-skin contact can make you feel loved and confident.
A hug makes you appreciate the current moment. It makes you want to capture the happy moment. It helps escape the stress.
A hug can also help in lowering anxiety levels, making you feel valued, loved and heard.
A hug can help boost heart health as it reduces blood pressure after the oxytocin is released. Never leave a chance to hug you loved ones!