What Is Mucositis, The Chemotherapy Side Effect That Hina Khan Has Contracted?

Actor Hina Khan is amidst her Cancer battle and she shared that she developed a condition called mucositis, which is a side effect of the chemotherapy she has been taking. On Thursday, September 5, Hina took to her Instagram to share about this condition and how she is unable to eat anything due to it. She shared this update with her fans and asked for helpful remedies.

She captioned her post, "Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis. Although I am following the doctors advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It's really hard when you can't eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me.”

What is Mucositis?

Mucositis is a condition where the mucous membranes lining the digestive tract, especially in the mouth and throat, become inflamed and sore. It is often a side effect of cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, which damages the rapidly dividing cells in these areas.

Symptoms include redness, swelling, and painful sores or ulcers, making it hard to eat, drink, or even talk. In severe cases, it can lead to infections if the sores become open wounds.

Mucositis can greatly affect a person’s quality of life during treatment because it can cause significant discomfort. Doctors often manage it by recommending special mouthwashes, pain relievers, or changes in diet to ease symptoms and promote healing. Proper oral care is essential to prevent worsening of the condition.

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer a few months ago and she seeking chemotherapy as a treatment to her illness. Fans are pouring in love and prayers in her comment section. In this recent post of hers about mucositis, fans replied with remedies, most asked her to consume coconut water and ice-cream and shared their personal experiences while others wished for her speedy recovery.