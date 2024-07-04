What Is Mameru Or Mausalu Ceremony? All About Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Traditional Gujarati Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai in a grand affair. The couple has been making headlines as a lot is happening in this one-of-a-kind wedding in India.

Before their wedding, the couple held two lavish pre-wedding ceremonies: one was a star-stunned event in Jamnagar and the other onboard a French cruise, and they were graced by family members and many famous celebrities graced the event.

On July 3, the Ambani family kicked off Anant and Radhika's wedding rituals with a traditional "Mausalu" ceremony for the bride.

What is Mameru or Mausalu Tradition?

As per Gujarati customs, Mameru, also known as Mausalu, is a traditional ritual where the bride receives wedding presents and seeks blessings from her maternal uncle (mama or mausa) as part of the pre-wedding ceremony.

During the ceremony, the mama or the mausa offers a traditional Panetar saree, ivory or white bangles, jewellery, sweets and dry fruits as a gift to the bride. This ritual signifies the relationship between the maternal relatives of the bride with the groom's family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mameru Ceremony

The Ambanis hosted Radhika's pre-wedding ritual, Mausalu, on Wednesday evening at Antilia, Mumbai. For her traditional ceremony, Radhika donned a custom Manish Malhotra bandhani lehenga in rani pink colour adorned with gold taar zardozi details. Oozing regal and radiant beauty, she complemented her attire with heavy gold accessories from her mother's own 'Mameru' ceremony.

On the other hand, Isha Ambani opted for an orange saree by designer Arpita Mehta that featured tiered ruffles and intricate patterns. While others graced the event in their desi looks, Nita Ambani grabbed everyone's attention with her pink lehenga and stunning emerald and diamond jewellery.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, Orry and others stunned at the event in their ethnic ensembles.