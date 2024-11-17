What Is Epilepsy? Know The Causes And Symptoms Of This Chronic Neurological Disorder

Canva

Every year, India observes National Epilepsy Day on November 17 to raise awareness about epilepsy, a condition that affects the brain and causes sudden seizures or fits. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes epilepsy as a long-term brain disorder that leads to frequent seizures.

According to the WHO, about 50 million people around the world live with epilepsy, making it one of the most common brain disorders. People with epilepsy are at a higher risk of early death, up to three times more than the general population.

The WHO also reports that nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries, highlighting the need for more awareness, especially in areas with fewer resources.

On average, one in every hundred people gets epilepsy, and it is more common in young children and older adults. To address this, the Epilepsy Foundation of India has launched a national campaign to raise awareness, reduce the number of cases, and inform the public about prevention, diagnosis, and treatment options.

What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain and causes sudden, abnormal brain activity, leading to seizures. A seizure can cause unusual behaviour, feelings, or even loss of awareness. People of all ages, backgrounds, and cultures can have epilepsy.

Seizures can look different for each person. Some people may stare blankly briefly, while others might have uncontrollable movements in their arms or legs. Having one seizure doesn’t mean someone has epilepsy. To be diagnosed with epilepsy, a person usually needs to have at least two unprovoked seizures.

The National Health Portal lists the causes and symptoms of epilepsy:

Causes of Epilepsy:

Brain damage from injury before or during birth

Birth defects or congenital abnormalities

Brain infections

Stroke or brain tumors

Head injuries or accidents

High fever during childhood

The causes of epilepsy can vary. Some cases have clear triggers, while in others, the cause is unknown. Since epilepsy involves abnormal brain activity, seizures can affect various brain functions.

Symptoms of Epilepsy:

Sudden, uncontrollable twitching of the arms or legs

Loss of consciousness

Tingling or pins-and-needles feeling in the arms or legs

Muscle stiffness in the arms, legs, or face