World Purple Day 2024: Learn About The History, Epilepsy Awareness and This Year's Theme

Every year, March 26th is celebrated as World Purple Day. It is an initiative by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia and the Anita Kaufmann Foundation. It appeals to the epilepsy community to promote awareness of epilepsy by wearing the colour purple. It is a global effort made to raise awareness about epilepsy in every country and urges people to spread awareness by conducting events in their community and wearing purple.

History and Background of Purple Day

World Purple Day was started by a nine-year-old Canadian named Cassidy Megan, who was inspired by her own experience with epilepsy. The first ever Purple Day event took place in March 2008, and since then, it has been marked as Purple Day for conducting Epilsey campaigns and events to spread awareness. Cassidy was supported by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in spreading awareness about her initiative.

I was honoured to be the Chief Guest at Purple Day celebrations organised by the @epilepsyfound, an associate chapter of the International Bureau for Epilepsy.



Epilepsy is a significant health concern in India, affecting millions of people. The Epilepsy Foundation's work to… pic.twitter.com/tnXfMmfvFx — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) March 26, 2024

What is Epilepsy Disorder?

Epilepsy is a condition where the nerve cell activity in the brain is disrupted, which further causes seizures. It can be caused by genetic factors or brain injuries like trauma or stroke. Seizures involve abnormal behaviour, involuntary movements, and sometimes loss of consciousness. Treatment for epilepsy involves medication, surgery, devices, or dietary changes.

World Purple Day 2024: Spread Awareness

The World Purple Day is made to spread awareness about the epilepsy disorder and come together to help them. We can contribute by conducting events, taking seminars, educating people about it, and showing support by wearing purple.

Today is the day … it’s #PurpleDay! pic.twitter.com/ly5Eu365Xl — Epilepsy Foundation of Australia (@epilepsy_fdn) March 25, 2024

Today is purple day. A day to raise awareness about epilepsy. 💜 @youngepilepsy @epilepsysociety pic.twitter.com/LWXdyRzFWw — Jake Lambert (@jakelambertcom) March 26, 2024

It's #PurpleDay! Today is the international day for #epilepsy, a day to raise awareness for the condition that brings us all together. Don't forget to tag us on social media so we can see how you went purple today.



Let's #StampOutSeizures together. #TeamPurple 💜 pic.twitter.com/VTg7v19SK9 — Epilepsy Society (@epilepsysociety) March 26, 2024

Today is #PurpleDay and I want to show my support for this year’s theme of #StampOutSeizures. Today is an opportunity to raise awareness for the 630,000 people in the UK that have epilepsy. For more epilepsy info @epilepsysociety pic.twitter.com/2AgJroJ2N8 — Caroline Nokes MP (@carolinenokes) March 26, 2024

The theme of World Purple Day 2024 is Stamp Out Seizures, and many are taking it to X, formerly known as Twitter to show their support. Take this opportunity to support this mission by sharing on your social media with #purpleday, #worldpurpleday, and #internationalepilepsyday and spreading awareness among your surroundings.