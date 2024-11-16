National Epilepsy Day: Date, History, Significance, And All You Need To Know

FPJ

Annually, November 17 is observed as National Epilepsy Day to promote understanding of the disorder. A chronic neurological condition known as epilepsy is characterised by intermittent episodes of "fits" or "seizures." Seizures are caused by abrupt, erratic electric currents within the neurones. Different problems and concerns affect each age group, and this can affect individuals at any given moment.

Why is awareness about epilepsy important?

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that there are 50 million people with epilepsy globally, with 80 percent living in developing countries. Despite being treatable, 75% of epilepsy patients in developing countries do not receive the required treatment. Roughly 10 million individuals in India suffer from seizures associated with epilepsy.

History

The National Epilepsy Day was established by the Epilepsy Foundation of India as a nationwide effort to reduce the prevalence of epilepsy in the country. Dr. Nirmal Surya established the Epilepsy Foundation of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the year 2009. The goal of the non-profit Epilepsy Foundation of India is to enhance the wellbeing of individuals with seizures and change how society views epilepsy.

Significance

National Epilepsy Day is commemorated in order to increase public knowledge about epilepsy. In 2024, National Epilepsy Day will be commemorated by various governmental and non-governmental organisations to increase awareness about the causes and symptoms of epilepsy.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is defined by abnormal brain activity leading to seizures or instances of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness. Epilepsy is capable of affecting any individual. Individuals of various ages, ethnicities, and cultural backgrounds have the potential to experience epilepsy.

Different manifestations of seizures may present themselves. Some individuals with epilepsy may simply stare blankly for a short duration during a seizure, whereas others may experience constant movement in their limbs or legs. Having one seizure does not automatically mean you have epilepsy. At least two unprovoked seizures are usually needed for a diagnosis of epilepsy.