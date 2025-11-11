 What Is 11/11 Portal? The Most Powerful Day Of 2025 To Manifest Anything
What Is 11/11 Portal? The Most Powerful Day Of 2025 To Manifest Anything

The 11/11 Portal is believed to be a powerful moment of alignment, symbolising balance, clarity, and manifestation.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Every year, as the clock strikes 11:11 on November 11, social media lights up with posts about wish-making, manifestation, and cosmic energy alignment. From aesthetic reels to candle-lit rituals, the 11/11 Portal has become a modern spiritual moment, but beyond the viral trend lies an ancient belief in numbers, energy, and intention.

What exactly is the 11/11 Portal?

In numerology, 11 is considered a master number symbolising intuition, balance, and higher awareness. When it repeats, as 11:11, it’s believed to form a spiritual gateway between the physical and metaphysical worlds. Many people say they "see 11:11 everywhere", on clocks, receipts, or licence plates, and take it as a sign from the universe to pause and align their thoughts.

article-image

The idea is simple yet profound: when your mind and energy are in harmony, you attract what you truly desire. The 11/11 Portal 2025 is said to be especially powerful, urging people to simplify their intentions and focus on what genuinely matters.

How to manifest during the 11/11 Portal

Manifesting on this day doesn’t require elaborate rituals, just presence and clarity. As per Dr Neeti Kaushik, a popular practice is the 12 Wishes Ritual, a mindful exercise in intention-setting.

Create your space: Sit quietly with a notebook or paper and write down your wishes.

Pick 12 intentions: Choose the ones that truly resonate with your heart.

Phrase positively: Focus on what you want, not what you lack.

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret: 'No Fad Diets, 14-Hours Fasting' | EXCLUSIVE
article-image

Release with faith: Over the next 11 days, burn one wish each day while trusting the process.

Keep the final one: This represents your soul’s truest calling, the goal you’re meant to work toward consciously.

By 12/12, close the ritual by expressing gratitude — a reminder that the real magic lies not in the number, but in your belief, focus, and willingness to act.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for expert advice.

