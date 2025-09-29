Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 29th, 2025 To Oct 5th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings clarity, stability, and joy. A fresh chapter is opening in your financial or material world, bringing a sense of prosperity. You may come across an investment opportunity with long-term potential, or feel inspired to support a friend or loved one with your resources. Celebrations and happy milestones are on the horizon, making this a heartwarming time with family and close connections. Those waiting for a visa, travel approval, or a job-related opportunity abroad could finally receive positive news. On the home front, renovations or changes may brighten your space.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week is about releasing burdens and learning to delegate. You may find yourself offering support, resources, or thoughtful gestures to loved ones, and your abundance can be a blessing to others. Positive news may open doors for a fresh start, giving you the courage to take a leap of faith. Quiet reflection will guide important decisions, particularly around building a stable future. In emotional matters, clarity may emerge in situations that need to shift or evolve. Focus on creating secure, grounded energy by surrounding yourself with people and circumstances that foster stability.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week invites you to release unnecessary burdens and allow yourself some rest and healing. You may feel a strong urge to stay productive, but remember—a pause is not wasted time, it is what prepares you for what lies ahead. A situation may call for you to stand your ground and express your views clearly, so prepare well before taking any action. Your creative energy and intuitive channelling will be heightened, but make sure to stay grounded and avoid being swept away by every passing impulse.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week calls for breaking free from limiting thoughts and embracing fresh perspectives. Release the need to control outcomes, and instead, take time to heal and reconnect with your inner self. Supportive feminine energies may bring clarity or help you see situations in a new light. Surrounding yourself with trusted loved ones and peaceful environments will be deeply nourishing. Be mindful of those who have been overly demanding or commanding, handle them with quiet confidence. It is also a favourable time to make peace with past circumstances. A chapter in your life is nearing closure, and approaching it with calmness will help you face it with grace.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Leo

Dear Leo, even amidst challenging energies, this is your time to move forward with clarity and conviction. Back yourself fully, for self-belief will help you maintain a “glass half full” outlook and focus on what is working rather than what isn’t. A confident and composed approach will bring powerful results. Stay mentally sharp and present, without letting emotions cloud your judgment. An offer may come your way that doesn’t quite excite you—you may crave something more aligned with your talent and truly worthy of your time. Exploring new avenues and directions could open doors that work in your favour.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this is a period to embrace your creative spirit and set aside heavy responsibilities. Lean into what brings you joy and happiness, for sweet results and a milestone are on the horizon. A reason to celebrate with loved ones shall arrive. Channel your innocent yet bold energy—your charm and heartfelt communication can open new doors, so do not hesitate to make the first move. Personal matters or conflicts can be resolved now with a touch of maturity, leading you toward emotional clarity and harmony.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week centers around balance and harmony. Not everything will be as black and white as you would prefer—it’s time to embrace the middle ground. You may be called to blend two different possibilities and create something magical out of them. Some of you could step into the role of a mediator, offering sound and unbiased judgment, especially in a home or family matter. A win-win solution will be your strength. Avoid chasing unnecessary responsibilities; instead, consider lightening your load. A new project or work opportunity may also arise, one that highlights teamwork and your sharp intellectual skills.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week encourages you to see life through the lens of abundance and gratitude. Release limiting thoughts and open yourself to fresh perspectives. Explore, experiment, and welcome new options—the world is your oyster, brimming with possibilities. For some, this may be the time to fight for your freedom and step into new horizons. Clear away unnecessary clutter, whether it is crowded thoughts or a physical environment. Big, joyful changes await when you embrace your true self and allow the world to see the real you.

Weekly Tarot Predictions | File

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week you may feel pulled in two directions, but a steady and grounded approach will serve you best. Take things step by step, staying open to new possibilities without rushing into decisions. Impatience or impulsive action may tempt you, yet thoughtful deliberation and informed choices will bring far better results. Your need for freedom and space might stir tension in personal relationships, so practice patience and be mindful of your temper. With balance and care, progress will come at the right pace.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week highlights teamwork and collaboration. Some of you may find yourselves stepping up to guide or manage a group. Balancing different personalities and moods will not always be easy, so keep your temper and stress in check. Patience is key—avoid rushing results or revealing too much emotionally. Stay focused on the bigger picture, build trust, and move forward step by step. A grounded and steady approach, combined with consistent effort, will bring you the success you’re working toward.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week may bring emotional challenges. Embrace the truth and clarity that comes your way, even if it feels uncomfortable, as it can guide you toward a new direction. Avoid arguments, unnecessary explanations, or impulsive retaliation. Give yourself space and time to heal, and focus on regaining inner peace. For some, channelling energy into work and putting in honest, focused effort can help restore balance and provide a sense of clarity and calm. Meditation and spiritual practices shall prove to be helpful.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week may leave you torn between taking action or staying put. Excitement to move forward could be blocked by a lack of clarity, so careful planning and step-by-step action will serve you best. Pay attention to your sleep and overall rest, as it will affect your energy and focus. Trust your intuition, especially if it signals that it’s time to exit certain situations. Watch your words, as clear and thoughtful communication will help you navigate challenges gracefully. Past experiences may cause some mental confusion, but remember—you are in a better place now and have the potential to create even better outcomes.