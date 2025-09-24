Daily Horoscope For Sunday, September 28, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health
Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health / family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/
communication
Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated
Health: Today your health will be fine, some people may suffer from throat infection
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ do household activities
Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs
Career: People from education/speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication/travel
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success
Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/breathing
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment/investment
Career: People in fields like finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality
Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education
Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing/communication will be
benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today gains are connected with some loss
Finance: expenses on education /travel are indicated.
Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws and father is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/ spouse
Career: People in fields like consultant/literature/ publication/communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job
responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat problem/ dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/travel
Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse/travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like medical /communication/publication /media will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly damage / injury is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ children/ repairing/ health
Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security/call centers will be
benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ maternal family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party
Finance: Expect expenditure for
entertainment/vehicle/study/house/spouse/businness
Career: People in fields like event management /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married
couples can enjoy romantic date
Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow