Want to shed those extra calories? 5 easy to make drinks for weight loss

We tend to gain weight especially when our calorie intake and calorie expenditure or burning calorie doesn't match. We gain weight when we consume more calories than we need to burn. It is evident on parts of our body especially like tummy and hips. It may also, bring with it various problems related to obesity or weight gain. It may also, make one lethargic and physically less active. There are some homemade drinks that you can try to achieve weight loss and weight management.

Ajwain water

Mix one teaspoon of carom seeds in a glass of hot water. You can drink it It can aid in weight loss and the burning of belly fat. Drink it every morning on an empty stomach.

Citrus water

Infused water detoxifies the body and helps in shedding those extra calories. The water is prepared by fusing (adding) mint with orange or lemon, that is citrus flavours.

Green tea

It is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. Drink it every morning as a detox beverage for weight reduction and to improve metabolism. You can also add, honey, lemon, and mint leaves or opt for a green tea with these combinations.

Turmeric milk

This drink boosts the immune system and has antibacterial properties. Also, it helps soothe anxiety and activate the senses. You should drink it before bedtime.

Lemonade

Lemonade is made of lukewarm water and lemon with honey. You should drink it on an empty stomach.

