Try these 4 DIY FACE MASKS to get rid of ACNE scars

Acne is caused when the hair follicles beneath the skin get clogged by sebum and dead skin cells. The reasons for excessive oil production and bacteria-fueled inflammation could be due to hormones to infections. Home remedies are the best when you want to get rid of the marks left by the acne or the acne spots. You can try these DIY face masks to remove acne marks/ spots/ scars:

Aloe vera face mask

Mix Aloe vera with a few drops of lemon juice and let it remain for some time. It will cleanse the pores and removes the bacteria from the skin which cause acne.

Turmeric and honey mask

Take two tablespoons of honey in a bowl and add half teaspoon of turmeric and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix and apply on your face. Rinse after 15 minutes. While turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces inflammation in the skin; honey moisturises the skin and lemon juice helps lighten acne scars and blemishes. Use this face pack once a week for spotless skin.

Apple cider vinegar and green tea face mask

It is a homemade toner that helps regulate the skin's pH levels and rid it of bacteria and dirt. It is rich in antioxidants and is antimicrobial, and has anti-inflammatory compounds which make skin young and soft.

Brew 1 teaspoon of green tea leaves (or 1 tea bag) in 1 cup of water. Set aside to cool. Then strain and pour it into a measuring cup. Add 1 cup of apple cider vinegar to the measuring cup. Give it a stir. Transfer to a glass bottle.

Store this green tea apple cider vinegar facial toner in the refrigerator. Using a cotton pad, apply it to clean, dry skin once or twice a day. Discontinue use in case of irritation.

Almond milk and egg face mask

Mix two teaspoons of almond milk with egg white from one egg. Now, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and mix well to form a creamy mixture. It helps prevent acne and pimples by forming a protective layer over the face.

Apply the face mask twice a week. The astringent properties of egg white control oil secretion and heals your skin from acne scars. Almond milk gives you blemish-free skin and a moisturising effect that brings back the glow to your face.

