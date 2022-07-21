Want to be fit? Ayurveda recommends to have these foods at night; check

Image credit: Google

If you want to remain healthy then you have to make correct food choices. You need to be mindful while eating. Ayurveda recommends you to eat light at night. Here are the different types of meals you can eat at night.

1) Low-carb diet

Ayurveda recommends having low-carb food at night that is easy to digest. Having a heavy meal at night will cause uneasiness and may disrupt your sleep. Low-carb food will make you feel light in the morning and you will be able to make the most of your day.

2) Avoid curd

One should not be eating curd at night. You can choose to have buttermilk instead of yoghurt.

3) Moderation is the key

If you want to lose weight, then you should eat in moderation. You should keep your dinner light during nighttime. Our digestive system is not very active at night, which makes it pretty difficult for our body to digest a heavy meal. Overeating can lead to indigestion in the morning.

