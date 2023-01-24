Wait what! Eating ice cream is healthy? Check out other foods that are good for your midnight craving

How many times have you woken up in the middle of the night in search of some food? How many times have you searched for some healthy options to eat in the refrigerator and ended up snacking on some unhealthy options like ice cream, chips, or super spicy cheesy nachos?

Midnight cravings are real!

Cravings that occur at unusual hours when you should be sleeping are known as midnight cravings. Let's face it, most of us have experienced nighttime hunger pangs. The problem with them is that they make you hungry and prevent you from falling asleep, which disrupts your sleep.

It's common to occasionally get a hunger pang in the middle of the night, which suggests you may have been starving all day. As a result, you require food to sleep soundly. But if you get cravings around midnight every other day, that can be a sign of something else. You might need to change your lifestyle to stop the problem because it may be more serious than merely hunger pangs.

The foods people majorly crave are sugar or spice loaded, which would commonly fall in the junk food category. You don’t usually have the time or energy to make something healthy in those hours, and the first thing you can quickly prepare is instant noodles or you can snack on a packet of chips or cookies!

However, midnight binging causes weight gain, indigestion, high blood sugar levels, and acidity. One should prefer consuming low-calorie food items or ones that are easy to digest.

Let us look at some food items, that you can swap to feed your hunger.

Instead of having Potato chips, which contain 535 KCAL, swap for Pop corn, which contains 188 KCAL.

I am sure you love Brownie which has 215 KCAL, but try swapping them for Ice Cream which has 96 KCAL.

Peanut masala, which contains 253 KCAL is definitely tasty, but switch to a healthier option like Black chana chaat, which has 93 KCAL.

One of our favourite comfort foods is Maggi, which contains 240 kcal. Instead, try switching to a healthier, tastier Egg Bhurji that contains 122 KCAL and it high on protein.

