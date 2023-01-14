Wait, what? BT21 is coming to India; Here's the city where the 1st store will be launched

BT21 | Twitter/ Winterbear

Finally the wait is over ! BT21 is coming to India.

Winterbear, a retail company, is bringing the globally popular brand to India. The company has teamed up with LINE FRIENDS to start six PLAY LINE FRIENDS pop-up stores across India.

The first pop up store will be opened at Chennai's VR Mall in February 2023. The company is also accepting online orders from across India, starting February 1st. Pre-order details are to be announced soon.

For the unversed, BT21 is the globally popular brand which was born from a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS- the popoular K-pop band. The brand consists of eight characters: Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van.

BTS Army

Over the past few years, the craze for K-pop has grown multi-fold, with BTS taking the world by storm.

The famous boy band BTS- comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook and their fandom is called ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

The seven member K-pop band, announced a break until 2025 as they are likely to enlist for military services.