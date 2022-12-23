BTS Jin's photo in military uniform goes viral, ARMY pray for his safety

BTS Seokjin |

Jin, the oldest member of the South Korean boy band BTS, began his military service on December 13. And now, days after he left for his mandatory military service, his photo from the booth has gone viral on the internet.

On Friday, Jin's photo from the military wearing his uniform started doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as the picture went viral, the BTS ARMY went berserk and flooded Twitter with their reactions.

In the photo, the tag on Jin's uniform reads, "The eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin."

One user said, "All I want for Christmas is Jin's safety and happiness." Another fan wrote, "He looks as handsome in buzz cut as with long hair.... come back soon jinnie."

Check out some reactions by BTS ARMY:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

South Korea's Military Service

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Jin will reportedly serve the military for 18 months.

BTS Reunite

BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.