e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBTS Jin's photo in military uniform goes viral, ARMY pray for his safety

BTS Jin's photo in military uniform goes viral, ARMY pray for his safety

Jin will reportedly serve 18 months of his duty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
BTS Seokjin |
Follow us on

Jin, the oldest member of the South Korean boy band BTS, began his military service on December 13. And now, days after he left for his mandatory military service, his photo from the booth has gone viral on the internet.

On Friday, Jin's photo from the military wearing his uniform started doing the rounds on the internet. As soon as the picture went viral, the BTS ARMY went berserk and flooded Twitter with their reactions.

In the photo, the tag on Jin's uniform reads, "The eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin."

Read Also
WATCH: Dynamite choreography by BTS edited by ARMY, viral video shows popular Korean band dancing to...
article-image

One user said, "All I want for Christmas is Jin's safety and happiness." Another fan wrote, "He looks as handsome in buzz cut as with long hair.... come back soon jinnie."

Check out some reactions by BTS ARMY:

South Korea's Military Service

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Jin will reportedly serve the military for 18 months.

BTS Reunite

BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

Read Also
BTS's Jin gets new buzz cut ahead of military enlistment; photo goes viral
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta evicted from Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta evicted from Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Adivi Sesh says outsiders are not considered in Telugu film industry: 'Wahan ek family mein 10 hero...

Adivi Sesh says outsiders are not considered in Telugu film industry: 'Wahan ek family mein 10 hero...

Who is Aleksandar Ilic? Rumoured boyfriend of Disha Patani, check their viral videos

Who is Aleksandar Ilic? Rumoured boyfriend of Disha Patani, check their viral videos

Ranveer Singh's Cirkus leaked online hours after release - details inside

Ranveer Singh's Cirkus leaked online hours after release - details inside

'Pathetic, worst movie': Check out early reviews of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus

'Pathetic, worst movie': Check out early reviews of Ranveer Singh's Cirkus