HomeLifestyleIs BT21 store opening in Mumbai? Read here

Is BT21 store opening in Mumbai? Read here

There has been no official announcement of the BT21 showroom opening, from the brand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
BT21 | Twitter
Is BT21 coming to India? Yes, you heard it right.

For the unversed, BT21 is the globally popular brand which was born from a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS- the popoular K-pop band. The brand consists of eight characters: Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van.

According to a Twitter post going viral on social media, the famous characters from the BTS21 are coming to India.

In the viral Twitter post, the user Fatima has shared a picture of a hoarding that has the picture of the famous BT21 character and the words 'Coming Soon' outside a showroom being renovated at Mumbai's Phoenix Market City mall.

The brand hasn't made any formal announcements about the BT21 showroom's launch yet.

article-image

BTS Army

Over the past few years, the craze for K-pop has grown multi-fold, with BTS taking the world by storm.

The famous boy band BTS- comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook and their fandom is called ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

The seven member K-pop band, announced a break until 2025 as they are likely to enlist for military services.

