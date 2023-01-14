Is BT21 store opening in Mumbai? Read here

BT21 | Twitter

Is BT21 coming to India? Yes, you heard it right.

For the unversed, BT21 is the globally popular brand which was born from a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS- the popoular K-pop band. The brand consists of eight characters: Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van.

According to a Twitter post going viral on social media, the famous characters from the BTS21 are coming to India.

In the viral Twitter post, the user Fatima has shared a picture of a hoarding that has the picture of the famous BT21 character and the words 'Coming Soon' outside a showroom being renovated at Mumbai's Phoenix Market City mall.

The brand hasn't made any formal announcements about the BT21 showroom's launch yet.

Guyssss fvckk it's coming in India 😭 pic.twitter.com/B0JSiWak4c — Fatima⁷ 😷 STREAM VIBE 🤘✨️ (@ayoitsmehehe) January 12, 2023

BTS Army

Over the past few years, the craze for K-pop has grown multi-fold, with BTS taking the world by storm.

The famous boy band BTS- comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook and their fandom is called ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

The seven member K-pop band, announced a break until 2025 as they are likely to enlist for military services.