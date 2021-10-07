Visit these Mumbai pandals online as Durga Puja goes digital for second consecutive year due to COVID-19

Despite low budgets and COVID-19 restrictions, Navratri and Durga Puja are being celebrated in Mumbai with full enthusiasm. For second consecutive year, the festivities will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic.

The Maharashtra state government has issued new SOPs for Navratri and Durga Puja, which are similar to the ones imposed for Ganesh Chaturthi last month. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols and keep celebrations low-key in view of the pandemic.

Durga Puja starts on October 11 and ends on October 15. This year too, most of the pandals will telecast live Durga puja through the pandals' web sites or apps and YouTube and Facebook channels.

Here are some Durga pandals offering online darshan:

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti has been celebrating Durga Puja in Mumbai for the last 92 years, dating back to the year 1930. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti will have all traditional pujos and rituals including Pushpanjali, Arati, Shondhi Pujo and Maa’er bhog. These will be carried out at Indian Medical Association Hall, Haji Ali and will be digitally broadcasted to all devotees on Facebook and YouTube.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/bombaydurgabari

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCPtGgRK4gs8_HO8vce_NsoA

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja

For the second consecutive year, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is all set to go virtual as a safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic. This Durga Puja grabs much media attention because Bollywood's celebrated Mukherjee family has been organising it for many years.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti members have chosen to take their festivities to the people through live streaming and social media. Their concern is that crowded pandals may turn out to be super spreaders for the virus in a city that has just officially opened up its public spaces and events.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NBDurgapuja

Bengal Club Shivaji Park Durga Puja

The Bengal Club Shivaji Park will be organising Durga Puja in their club house and the Durga Puja will be telecast live on dedicated digital platforms — YouTube and Facebook.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BengalClub1922/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCUp5OOtyPVdj-_iFNPUwjxg

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:59 PM IST