Navratri 2021: Nine colours for nine days - Check here for date-wise list and significance

Navratri is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. The festival celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga and each day has a special significance can colour associated with it. And like the days, the colours too have certain symbolism embedded in them. Here are this years nine colours and their significance:

Day 1 (October 7): Yellow

On the first day of Navratri, we worship Goddess Shailputri, the first form of Durga. She is the daughter of the mountain King Himavat, and an absolute form of nature and Shakti hence embodies strength.

Yellow emanates joy and happiness, and is a wonderful way to begin the nine-day festivity. Wearing yellow today will help us in truly embodying the spirit of this festival and spread joy around us.

Day 2 (October 8): Green

The second form of Goddess Durga is Brahmacharani, whose name means a devoted female seeking spiritual knowledge. Walking bare feet, with a jaap mala in her right hand and a kamandal in her left, she is the giver of fortune and dispels sorrows and removes obstacles of her devotees. Governing the planet Mars, Goddess Brahmacharani is worshipped to remove a Mangal Dosh. Her connection with nature is what embodies the colour green on this day. Green symbolises nature, growth and energy.

Day 3 (October 9): Grey

Goddess Chandraghanta is the third incarnation of Durga/Parvati. The ten-armed Goddess is the destroyer of evil and enforcer of dharma. She holds a crescent moon-shaped bell in her hand and hence her name —Chandraghanta (Chandra meaning moon and Ghanta which means bell). Devi Chandraghanta blesses her devotees with grace, bravery and courage. Her association with the moon and her fierce nature of destroying evil is symbolic with this day’s colour, which is grey.

Day 4 (October 10): Orange

On Chaturthi, we worship Goddess Kushmanda. She is the fourth form of Durga, who created the world with her divine smile. She wiped away the darkness of the universe with the “cosmic egg”. She is the source of light and energy, hence resides in the core of the sun. Devi Kushmanda is worshipped for good health, to get rid of illnesses, for intellect and wisdom. Her radiant energy embodies the orange colour perfectly.

Day 5 (October 11): White

The fifth form of Goddess Durga is Devi Skandamata, the mother of Skanda/Kartikeya. She is seen with baby kartikeya in her lap, while riding a lion. Those who worship the Goddess are bestowed with wisdom, salvation and prosperity, and also receive blessings from her son, Kartikeya. The colour white symbolises the purity and piousness of a mother’s love for her children.

Day 6 (October 12): Red

One of the most fierce forms of Goddess Durga, Devi Katyayani, is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. A warrior goddess who slayed the evil demon Mahishasura, she is worshipped as the destroyer of evil and bestower of peace. In Tamil Nadu, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped for abundance, rain and prosperity. The colour red is associated with her fierce nature and rage.

Day 7 (October 13): Royal Blue

Goddess Kaalratri is the seventh incarnation of Durga, and the destroyer of demons, evil spirits (preta, pisacha) and negative energies. The most ferocious form of Durga, she rides a donkey and carries a sword and an iron hook. She is also known as the goddess who is the “End of Death” (Kaal refers to time/death, Ratri as night). She protects those who worship her from demons, evil spirits and negative energies. Blue is usually associated with the night and embodies her powerful energy.

Day 8 (October 14): Pink

Ashtami is an important day during Navratri and many devotees perform a special puja with young girls, who are believed to be forms of Devi. On this day, the eighth form of Durga, Goddess Mahagauri, is worshipped. She is calm, compassionate and loving, and has the power to fulfill the desires of her devotees. The pink colour is significant of love, compassion and freshness.

Day 9 (October 15): Purple

On this day, we worship the ninth incarnation of Durga, Siddhidatri. She is the giver and fulfills the aspirations of her devotees. The purple colour is reflective of intellect, ambition and power, all of which can be achieved with the blessings of Devi Siddhidatri.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:28 PM IST