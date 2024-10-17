Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know

Valmiki Jayanti | Pinterest

Valmiki Jayanti is an important Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, the respected writer of the Ramayana epic. Valmiki is highly respected in Hindu literature and spirituality, known as Adi Kavi, the original poet of Sanskrit.

Celebrating Valmiki Jayanti

His immense respect among devotees and scholars is due to his contributions to literary traditions and moral teachings. Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar, usually in September or October in the Gregorian calendar. Valmiki Jayanti will fall on Thursday, October 17 in the year 2024.

Painting of Maharishi Valmiki | Pinterest

Valmiki: The Divine Writer

Valmiki's writing career started with a moment of empathy. He began his literary career by composing his first shloka after observing a female bird grieving for her mate.



It wasn't until Lord Brahma gave him the job of writing the Ramayana that Valmiki truly realised his life's purpose. Valmiki has a crucial role in Lord Rama's life in the Ramayana.

While in exile (Vanvasa), Rama met Valmiki and eventually provided refuge to Sita, Rama's spouse, who had been exiled. Valmiki's forest dwelling transformed into a safe haven where Sita delivered twin sons, Kusha and Lava, whom Valmiki raised with teachings from the Ramayana.

Observing Valmiki Jayanti

Hindu devotees celebrate Valmiki Jayanti. Some participate in a Shobha Yatra, a local procession where people carry an idol of Valmiki. During the pilgrimage, individuals chant hymns and devotional verses. Others memorise the Ramayana to honour Valmiki.

Some people also show respect by offering prayers at Valmiki temples nationwide. The sage's temples are adorned with flowers and lights, while followers provide complimentary meals and recite prayers.



A well-known Valmiki temple in Amritsar, Punjab, is commonly referred to as Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. It is thought to be where Valmiki lived and offered refuge to Sita. Luv and Kush were also born in this place.