 Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleValmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know

Valmiki Jayanti honours Maharishi Valmiki, revered as Adi Kavi, the original poet of Sanskrit and writer of the Ramayana. Celebrated on the full moon day of Ashwin, it falls on October 17, 2024, in the Gregorian calendar, commemorating his literary and moral contributions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Valmiki Jayanti | Pinterest

Valmiki Jayanti is an important Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, the respected writer of the Ramayana epic. Valmiki is highly respected in Hindu literature and spirituality, known as Adi Kavi, the original poet of Sanskrit.

Celebrating Valmiki Jayanti

His immense respect among devotees and scholars is due to his contributions to literary traditions and moral teachings. Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar, usually in September or October in the Gregorian calendar. Valmiki Jayanti will fall on Thursday, October 17 in the year 2024.

Painting of Maharishi Valmiki

Painting of Maharishi Valmiki | Pinterest

Valmiki: The Divine Writer

FPJ Shorts
Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know
Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today

Valmiki's writing career started with a moment of empathy. He began his literary career by composing his first shloka after observing a female bird grieving for her mate.

It wasn't until Lord Brahma gave him the job of writing the Ramayana that Valmiki truly realised his life's purpose. Valmiki has a crucial role in Lord Rama's life in the Ramayana.

Read Also
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Wishes And More
article-image

While in exile (Vanvasa), Rama met Valmiki and eventually provided refuge to Sita, Rama's spouse, who had been exiled. Valmiki's forest dwelling transformed into a safe haven where Sita delivered twin sons, Kusha and Lava, whom Valmiki raised with teachings from the Ramayana.

Observing Valmiki Jayanti

Hindu devotees celebrate Valmiki Jayanti. Some participate in a Shobha Yatra, a local procession where people carry an idol of Valmiki. During the pilgrimage, individuals chant hymns and devotional verses. Others memorise the Ramayana to honour Valmiki.

Some people also show respect by offering prayers at Valmiki temples nationwide. The sage's temples are adorned with flowers and lights, while followers provide complimentary meals and recite prayers.

A well-known Valmiki temple in Amritsar, Punjab, is commonly referred to as Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. It is thought to be where Valmiki lived and offered refuge to Sita. Luv and Kush were also born in this place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Rituals, Time, Story And Everything To Know

Karwa Chauth 2024: Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Make-Up Looks For You To Try

Karwa Chauth 2024: Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Make-Up Looks For You To Try

Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Explores Patterns Of Domestic Abuse In South Asian Community...

Interdisciplinary Photographic Study Explores Patterns Of Domestic Abuse In South Asian Community...

Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6

Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6

National Pasta Day 2024: 6 Types of Pastas You Should Know

National Pasta Day 2024: 6 Types of Pastas You Should Know