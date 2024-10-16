Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Wishes And More

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2024 | Canva

Also called Pragat Diwas, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki is the author of the famous epic Ramayana. Valmiki, known as the "first poet" of Sanskrit, is loved for his important work in literature and spirituality.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024 Date

As per the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is observed in the Ashwin month on the full moon day, which is September-October in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024 Time and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Valmiki Jayanti 2024 day are:

Purnima tithi begins: October 16, 2024, at 8:40 PM

Purnima tithi ends: October 17, 2024, at 4:55 PM

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Maharishi Valmiki Significance

Valmiki was born into a Brahmin family as Agni Sharma. Valmiki was the original author of the epic Ramayana. It has seven cantos and 24,000 shlokas. His contributions to Hindu literature have earned him the title of Ādi Kavi, the first poet. His writings in Sanskrit are masterpieces.



He is frequently referred to as Maharshi Valmiki as well. Worshippers recite devotional Bhajans in his direction as part of the Shobha yatra. Many people honour his efforts on this day by reading and sharing what he has to say. Valmiki Jayanti is a reminder of the potential for atonement and the transforming force of devotion.

Valmiki Jayanti 2024: Wishes and Messages

Wishing you a joyful Valmiki Jayanti! May the wisdom of Maharishi Valmiki inspire your life.

On this special day, may you find peace and strength in the teachings of Valmiki. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

May the stories of Lord Ram and the teachings of Maharishi Valmiki guide you on your path. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Celebrate the birth of the great sage Valmiki with love and devotion. Wishing you a blessed Valmiki Jayanti!

Happy Valmiki Jayanti! May you be inspired to spread goodness and truth, just as Valmiki did.

On this Valmiki Jayanti, may the light of knowledge and spirituality illuminate your life.

Wishing you a meaningful Valmiki Jayanti filled with reflections on the Ramayana and its teachings.

May the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki bring happiness and success to you and your family. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

Let’s honour the legacy of Valmiki by following the path of righteousness and love. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

On this day, may the spirit of Valmiki fill your heart with compassion and creativity. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!