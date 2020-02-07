Valentine’s Week 2020: From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day – all you need to know about each day

While the world might be grappling with the coronavirus or closer home with the protests against CAA-NRC, the truly important time of the year is upon us – Valentine’s Week.

In the modern-day scenario, Valentine’s Week is divided into seven specific days starting with Rose Day on February 7, 2020 and ending with Valentine’s Day on the 14th.

Here’s the full list:

1. Rose Day: Friday, February 7th, 2020

2. Propose Day: Saturday, February 8th, 2020

3. Chocolate Day: Sunday, February 9th, 2020

4. Teddy Day: Monday, February 10th, 2020

5. Promise Day: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

6. Hug Day: Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

7. Kiss Day: Thursday, February 13th, 2020

8. Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Rose Day - 7th February 2020

What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. The day of the which has a very Shakespearean touch to it, even though Promise Day would probably qualify as well. Roses have become synonymous with love across the world and there’s no better way to let your loved ones know you care.

Propose day – 8th February 2020

Legend has it that on propose day, one ought to be fearless and there are no hard feelings for being denied.

Chocolate Day – 9th February 2020

The most popular culinary day, chocolates have become synonymous with love across the world. So on February 9th is the best way to indulge your sweet tooth and let your loved ones know you love them.

Teddy Day – 10th February 2020

The most popular toy in the world, the teddy bear was developed simultaneously in the US and Germany in the early years of the 20th century. Named after US President Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, the iconic child’s toy was anecdotally born because the President refused to shoot a tied- up bear during a hunt.

Promise Day – 11th February 2020

Not to be confused with the current dispensation’s various promises which fall flat on its back when implemented or not – from demonetization to GST – Promise Day is when lovers take a solemn vow.

Promise Day is when you tell your loved ones that you will always be there for them.

Hug Day – 12th February 2020

It’s the day of the embrace and there’s no better way to express one’s love in a public space. Let’s face it, a big hug can make the worst days better.

Kiss Day – 13th February 2020

Long the preserve of flowers and then Emraan Hashmi in Bollywood movies, Kiss Day has become the curtain-raiser for the main day.

Valentine’s Day -14th February 2020

The D-Day or to be more accurate V-Day, the main day of love. The 3rd-century Roman Saint Valentine would never have guessed that he would be synonymous with love across the world, a holiday that corporates have turned into a formula for printing money.

There are several different hagiographies of the man. Legend has it that a judge put Valentinus to test and brought to him his adopted daughter who was blind.

He was punished - ostensibly by evangelising - where Emperor Cladius Gothicus took a liking to him. However, Valentinus refused to renounce his faith and was allegedly executed.

There are other versions of this story, including Valentinus signing the card ‘Your Valentine’ which has become the calling-card of modern-day Lotharios.