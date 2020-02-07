Rose Day 2020: Best places to buy roses in Mumbai (online and offline)

It is that time of the year where spending time with your loved one becomes more interesting, perhaps more loving. The road to Valentines Day has begun and today, February 7, Friday marks the day of roses.

With Rose Day upon us, here are some places in Mumbai both online and offline where you can buy roses to surprise your loved ones.

#1 House of Flowers

Located in Bandra, Mumbai, House of Flowers offers exceptional services as a florist. It also offers same-day online delivery for people looking to buy a bouquet.

#2 Ferns N Petals

In the game since 1994, Ferns N Petals have become the largest retail network of florists in India with 300 shops. Your one stop destination for not only roses but also cakes, gifts, chocolates. It also offers online delivery.

#3 Mumbai Florists

With a shop in Juhu, Mumbai and three others spread across the city, Mumbai florists offers a great selection of roses and other gifts for your loved ones. From Red Roses Bouquet to cakes for every occasion, it also offers same-day and midnight deliveries.

#4 Arena Flowers

Also located in Juhu, Arena Flowers offers same-day delivery till midnight across Mumbai. Open 24 hours, it offers a great collection of red roses and many other flower bouquets for your loved ones.

#5 May Flower - Florist & Flowers Shop

Founded in 1980, May Flowers have been in the game for more than 38 years and are expected to be best in the business. Located in Prabhadevi, the shop also offers online delivery for roses and bouquets.

These shops promise to deliver exceptionally high quality roses and bouquets. With a wide range of collections, they are sure to take your loved ones by surprise.

However, if you are not willing to travel to these shops or do not have access to the internet, you can simply buy a simple yet efficient rose or bouquet from the roadside vendors.

Wishing a happy Rose Day to you and your loved one.