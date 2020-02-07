Happy Rose Day 2020: Wishes, messages to send on WhatsApp, Facebook and via SMS

It’s the most romantic time of the year as February flags off love in the air. The Valentine’s Day, which is just around the corner, is celebrated on February 14, but the celebrations begin from February 7.
Valentine's Day is the festival of love and flowers are one of the oldest ways of expressing our love to our loved ones. The countdown to Valentine’s Day starts with Rose Day on February 7 – a perfect time to see the value so many people bring to your life. Rose Day is celebrated by gifting roses to your loved ones to tell them how much you love and appreciate them. Since roses have been a symbol of love since time immemorial, it is only fair we have a whole day dedicated to them on Valentine's Week. So if you are celebrating Rose Day too, here are some Happy Rose Day wishes and messages which you can send to your loved ones.
Here are some Rose Day messages, quotes you can share with your loved ones:
My eyes are blind without your eyes to see, similar to a rose without color. Love you forever Happy Rose Day.
True Love Is Not Without Pain, Like That of Thorns in Your Side. Yet Love Is Like the Rose in Full Bloom, Beautiful and Full of Life. Happy Rose Day!
You Are As Soft as the Rose Petals, for Your Beautiful Heart I Have a Beautiful Rose. Happy Rose Day!
A rose is not just a flower but also a symbol of true love. It shows that true love never ends. Happy Rose Day!
Your love is like the fragrance of roses; it refreshes me when I’m at my lowest.
Some feelings can’t be told, but I want to share something that I have held; this red rose is for you to let your heart mould, let’s together get old. Happy Rose Day!
A garden without a rose is just barren land and so is my life without you. Happy Rose Day!
Roses Are Lovely Flowers And They Always Brighten A Room And Bring Joy To The Heart. You Have Done The Same For Me, Brightened My Life And Brought Joy Into It. Happy Rose Day And Lots of Love.
A rose speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart. Happy Rose Day.
