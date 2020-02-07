Happy Rose Day 2020: Wishes, messages to send on WhatsApp, Facebook and via SMS

It’s the most romantic time of the year as February flags off love in the air. The Valentine’s Day, which is just around the corner, is celebrated on February 14, but the celebrations begin from February 7.

Valentine's Day is the festival of love and flowers are one of the oldest ways of expressing our love to our loved ones. The countdown to Valentine’s Day starts with Rose Day on February 7 – a perfect time to see the value so many people bring to your life. Rose Day is celebrated by gifting roses to your loved ones to tell them how much you love and appreciate them. Since roses have been a symbol of love since time immemorial, it is only fair we have a whole day dedicated to them on Valentine's Week. So if you are celebrating Rose Day too, here are some Happy Rose Day wishes and messages which you can send to your loved ones.