Rose Day 2020: What do different colours of roses mean?

Finally that week of the year has arrived when love birds of all age groups express their love to each other. While love does not require special ocassion to offer gifts and roses to your loved ones, this is the week of love is important to offer gifts and roses to your loved ones.
So isn't it important to pick the perfect rose for your loved one this Rose Day? Did you know that the colour of each rose has a significance?
Here's what you need to know about different colours of roses before you give your loved ones one;
Red Rose
Isn't red rose the first one that comes in your mind when you think of love? Red rose is ideal to express your love as it signifies expression of love.
Pink Rose
Pink rose signifies grace and admiration towards some. It is usually give to a friend or a mentor to show respect towards them.
White Rose
While some think that white roses have a significance in funerals, it also symbolises a fresh to a new chapter after letting things go. So if you recently had a fight with your partner, offering him/her a white rose might be good idea!
Peach Rose
Offering a peach rose to someone hints at first blush of love which is a great choice to show your affection towards your crush by the way.
Yellow Rose
It is the perfect one to offer to your friend or a best friend to show the importance of your friendship and the bond you share.
Orange Rose
Did you know that red and orange roses go well together as orange rose signifies passion and red one signify love? You could pair them together and offer it your loved ones and express your love and passion.
Lavender Rose
Rare to find lavender rose depicts love at first sight. So what are you waiting for?