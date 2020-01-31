Kareena Kapoor Khan's monochrome ensemble is perfect for Valentine's Day date

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the begum of Bollywood is back at it again! The actress who sets major fashion goals with ever outing, stepped out in a monochrome look that is perfect for a Valentine's Day date.
The 'Good Newzz' actress is busy working on Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and is also shooting for her radio podcast 'What Women Want' at Ishq 104.8 FM. Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the sets of her radio podcast and for an upcoming episode, Bebo opted for an all-pink outfit.
Kareena's monochrome ensemble makes up for a chic and elegant fashion statement. Styling tailored hot pink straight pants with a shirt and bubble-pink shoes, Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her look with minimal makeup and an intricate gold chain. The sleek ponytail further accentuated her perfectly sculpted cheekbones.
Speaking of her podcast, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing the couch with her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan for the first time ever. Sara, who's busy promoting her upcoming film, 'Love Aaj Kal' was also spotted with Kareena.
The two looked absolutely gorgeous as they posed for the paparazzi. The 24-year-old diva wore a sequinned mini skirt and a blue striped shirt with neon prints. Sara completed her look with big neon hoops and metallic shoes.
While, the two have also expressed love and respect for each other in their interviews, it will be interesting to see the Pataudi girls engage in banter for the first time ever.
Referring to how his 'modern family' is respectful to each other and clicks well, Saif Ali Khan in an interview had said, “You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything’s alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids.”
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also star in Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha, and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.
