Kareena Kapoor Khan's monochrome ensemble is perfect for Valentine's Day date

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the begum of Bollywood is back at it again! The actress who sets major fashion goals with ever outing, stepped out in a monochrome look that is perfect for a Valentine's Day date.

The 'Good Newzz' actress is busy working on Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and is also shooting for her radio podcast 'What Women Want' at Ishq 104.8 FM. Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the sets of her radio podcast and for an upcoming episode, Bebo opted for an all-pink outfit.

Kareena's monochrome ensemble makes up for a chic and elegant fashion statement. Styling tailored hot pink straight pants with a shirt and bubble-pink shoes, Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her look with minimal makeup and an intricate gold chain. The sleek ponytail further accentuated her perfectly sculpted cheekbones.