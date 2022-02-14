Valentine's Day: 77% of Indian travellers hope to find holiday romance on their next trip

Even as the world continues to navigate the pandemic's uncertainties, 2022 will be the year to capitalise on unpredictability. Recent research by travel brand Booking.com revealed that finding holiday romances is expected to be on the agenda of Indian travellers this year as they remain optimistic about travel possibilities and make up for lost vacation time.

People who have grown tired of swiping through the same faces for the past year and a half will use their favourite dating apps while on vacation in 2022, with travel providing an exciting opportunity to find love. According to research, there will be a resurgence of holiday romances, with 77 per cent of Indian travellers hoping for one on their next trip. In fact, the study found that 74 per cent of Indian travellers prefer to stay near a variety of nightlife options so that they can meet new people. While a vacation can serve as a starting point for holiday romance, it doesn't have to end when the two of you part ways at the end of the trip, thanks to video calls becoming more common in our daily lives.

For many, the pandemic meant spending an extended and intense period of time with our closest friends and loved ones, with little time to meet new people. In 2022, travellers will use their vacations to broaden their usual social circles, with 81 percent of Indian travellers wanting to meet new people while away. Furthermore, 77 percent of Indian travellers anticipate socialising while on vacation in order to broaden their social circles.

The data shows that Indians will travel to leisure destinations such as Goa, Jaipur, Manali, and Udaipur, as well as metros, from the 11th to the 14th of February 2022 to celebrate. During this time, hotels were the most popular type of accommodation, followed by resorts and guest houses.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST